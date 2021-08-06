The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Shares NSFW "F-ing Eyeballs Explode" Promo

✖

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn says his DC movie will "make your f—ing eyeballs explode" in a behind-the-scenes look at a promo recorded for a Canadian movie theater chain. Officially Rated R for "strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity," the gory and swear-filled The Suicide Squad assembles a new Task Force X when Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) squads up with Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), the armored assassin Bloodsport (Idris Elba), master of weapons Peacemaker (John Cena), ex-exterminator Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), the pessimistic Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), and the man-eating King Shark (voice of Sylvester Stallone).

"We can't wait for you to experience The Suicide Squad the way it was meant to be seen: on a screen so big it will make your f—ing eyeballs explode with joy," Gunn says in the customized promo coming soon to a Canadian movie theater near you.

Recorded #TheSuicideSquad bits for theater chains yesterday. The chains, from all over the world, ask for specific stuff. One chain in Canada asked for the following. 😂 pic.twitter.com/45SN4g1Uq9 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 21, 2021

Gunn regular Michael Rooker, who plays Savant, said watching The Suicide Squad in a "packed" movie theater is "the only way to see this film" when reacting to a screening on Instagram. Flula Borg, who plays Javelin, said after a May screening that his "brains and heart could not handle the dopeness" of the "absolute genius creation" from the director behind Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese "Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and- destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave...and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad releases in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.