The Suicide Squad is Rated R for “Strong Violence and Gore" & "Graphic Nudity"

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has been very, very open about the rating he expected for the upcoming DC Comics movie, and just as he predicted the Motion Picture Association has given the film a restricted, aka "R," rating. The reasoning behind the R is about what we might expect from an explosive, violent James Gunn movie with the MPA writing: "Rated R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity." The first couple of items in that rating are no surprise, but the "brief graphic nudity" has raised eyebrows around the internet. Are King Shark's trunks gonna fall? Will Starro be exposed? Time will tell.

Gunn teased over a year ago that he knew what the rating for the film would be, but noted that he couldn't say at the time. In the time since then though even the cast has opened up about the expected "R" rating with returning star Joel Kinnaman telling The Hollywood Reporter last fall: "For me, it was like I did my first comedy, but it’s like heavily R-rated. It was a real learning experience for me too because I’d never done a comedy in that way before. So I asked James to work with me and teach me this sh-t. And yeah, we had so much fun doing it. That movie is going to be a f-cking monster. Honestly, even though I’m in it, I can’t wait to see it as a fan.”

In addition to the "strong violence and gore" and "graphic nudity," fans can seemingly expect multiple post-credit sequences for the movie. Gunn addressed a fan question that perhaps alluded to this, and we can only assume one will set-up the upcoming Peacemaker TV series.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th in the US.