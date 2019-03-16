‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Breaks Silence on Disney Rehiring

The entire entertainment industry broke out in a collective cry of joy on Friday after a report revealed that Walt Disney Studios and Marvel had reversed their decision to fire James Gunn, and that the director was officially coming back for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. Since his firing last July, Gunn has remained quiet on Twitter, but that changed after the Disney news broke.

The filmmaker returned to social media Friday afternoon to share a simple message of thanks for everyone who supported him in the recent months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months,” Gunn wrote in a note that was shared to Twitter. “I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be. I deeply appreciate Disney’s decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all.”

Gunn was fired from his position as the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise last July after a series of decade-old tweets featuring horribly inappropriate jokes surfaced online. In the time since, much of the industry has stood behind Gunn, saying that he’s a good man that should’ve never been fired in the first place. The cast of his Guardians films was particularly vocal, especially Dave Bautista.

Disney reportedly made the decision to bring Gunn back months ago, but decided to keep things quiet for a time. Gunn will still make the Suicide Squad sequel for Warner Bros. and DC before heading back to Marvel to begin production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and break down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!