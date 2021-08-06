The Suicide Squad Fan Edit Replaces the Cat in the Hat With Weasel, So Watch Out Kids

✖

In James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, all of the characters that comprise Task Force X are dangerous but there might be none quite as unsettlingly so as Weasel. Not only is Weasel very strange-looking as an anthropomorphic weasel, but it's quickly revealed that his crimes are truly disturbing as he's killed a lot of children. Clearly, this isn't a character you'd want around kids, but thanks to one fan, we can now imagine the nightmare fuel that is "what if Weasel was in The Cat in the Hat."

On Twitter, one fan replaced the iconic Dr. Seuss character in images from the 2003 The Cat in the Hat film with Weasel. Each image is somehow both hilarious and terrifying. In one, Weasel stands behind the children and it's absolutely chilling, while in another, he's holding a baseball bat and it's oddly funny, though laughing just doesn't feel quite right. You can check it out for yourself below.

The Cat in the Hat except Cat is Weasel pic.twitter.com/LX5Sbxjxak — Kegatron 🤖🍺 (@crocnate) August 10, 2021

The edits have gone viral, with close to 170,000 likes and nearly 700 comments thus far, but what makes things perhaps even more fascinating is that Gunn took inspiration from another cat for the character: Bill the Cat from the comic strip Bloom County. Gunn shared a photo of his brother Sean, who played Weasel, in a Bill the Cat shirt earlier this year and explained the reference.

"My brother’s shirt last night (Bill the Cat was the inspiration for his character The Weasel in #TheSuicideSquad)," Gunn wrote.

As for Weasel's cinematic future, while it's unlikely he's going to be taking over for The Cat in The Hat anytime soon, we may not have seen the last of the child-killing anthropomorphic weasel. Despite it appearing that Weasel had drowned early in The Suicide Squad, one of the film's post-credits scenes sees Weasel revive on the beach on Corto Maltese before wandering off into the forest, roaming free again.

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is currently playing in theaters and is available to watch on HBO Max.