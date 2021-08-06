The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Bill the Cat Provided Inspiration for Weasel

✖

The Suicide Squad is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max in August and DC fans are eager for the movie's many new characters. One such person will be Weasel, played by director James Gunn's brother, Sean Gunn, who is best known for playing Kraglin in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. James often posts photos of his brother and even shared some adorable throwbacks in honor of Sean's birthday last week. In James' latest post, he shared a photo of Sean in a Bill the Cat shirt and revealed the comic strip character provided some inspiration for The Suicide Squad.

"My brother’s shirt last night (Bill the Cat was the inspiration for his character The Weasel in #TheSuicideSquad)," Gunn wrote. You can check out the photo below:

"I don't know much about what it was like for the other movie. I know form talking to Joel Kinnaman a little bit that they got to be close but all I can comment on was my experience with this film which was that it was just a remarkable group of actors," Sean Gunn said in an interview with The Movie Dweeb. "It kind of just goes to show you what the modern tentpole movie can be, that you'd have 15, 20 accomplished actors who have extensive resumes and have done all sorts of brilliant work, and every part of it wore that out. Every day on set you could tell, not only that I was working with good people, but everybody was really tremendous language. Pardon my language but everybody was on top of their sh-t. Everyone got along great and I would go in the trenches... I would go into the trenches of movie making with every single one of those people again."

While the younger Gunn couldn't say much about the story and characters in The Suicide Squad, he emphasized what DC Comics fans already know. "This is not a man in a weasel suit. This is a real weasel," he shared. "He's really a giant weasel in a little bit of a man's body."

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.