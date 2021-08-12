The Sword in the Stone and New Wall-E Funko Pops Are On Sale Now

Disney and Pixar fans will be happy to know that Funko has just dropped a new wave of Pop figures for Wall-E, and the first full wave of Pops from the 1963 film The Sword in the Stone. Here's everything you need to know...

The new wave of Pop figures based on the 2008 Disney / Pixar classic Wall-E are headlined by an adorable Wall-E and Eve Pop Moment and a 10-inch Jumbo Wall-E Pop. There's also a Mo (with a 1-in-6 rarity Chase), and Wall-E with a fire extinguisher. Pre-orders for all of these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now. As far as exclusives are concerned, a Wall-E and Eve 2-pack is available here at Target, a Charging Wall-E will be available in the Speciality Series, and another Wall-E variant will be coming to the Funko Shop in the near future.

As for The Sword in the Stone, the Funko Pop wave includes Merlin with Archimedes Pop and Buddy, Arthur, Madam Mim, and a 6-inch Super-sized Madam Mim as a Dragon (with a 1-in-6 rarity Chase). Pre-orders for these Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth now. These Sword in the Stone Pops follow a pig-faced Madam Mim that launched as an exclusive at Wonderous Con earlier this year. That figure is currently available to order here on eBay.

