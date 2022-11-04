Funko DC Comics Imperial Palace Pops Wave 2: Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and More

DC Comics, Funko, and China's Imperial Palace have partnered on a collection of Pop figures that feature heroes and villains in armor that's inspired by ancient Chinese warriors. Wave 1 was released last year and included Batman, the Joker, Harley Quinn, and Robin. Wave 2 has just arrived with Superman, The Flash, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern.

Pre-orders for the new Imperial Palace Pop figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now. Once again, we're loving the armor designs on these Pops - especially Superman. If you're collecting DC Funko Pops, the Imperial Palace lineup is definitely a must-have. The only problem is that Wave 1 was packaged in unique red boxes while Wave 2 is back to the standard white - albeit with some design embellishments.

The armor featured on the Imperial Palace Batman Pop figures are inspired by the collections in the Imperial Palace archives. The Imperial Palace, under the charge of the Palace Museum, was constructed in 1420 during the early Ming Dynasty. It's touted as "China’s best-preserved palace, and the largest ancient palatial structure in the world".

In other Funko news, Walmart recently launched several exclusive Pop figures as part of their San Diego Comic Con 2021 / Collector Con event in addition to releases from Hasbro, Mattel, and more. You can check out all of the Collector Con drops right here, but we've highlighted pre-order links for the Funko Pop releases below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.