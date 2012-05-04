Black Widow Is the Latest Funko Pop In the Avengers Victory Shawarma Series

Funko's Marvel Pop figure series based on the victory shawarma post-credits scene in the original 2012 Avengers film is nearly complete! Today's addition of Black Widow is the fifth release in what will eventually be a six Pop figure collection. The figures can be linked together to form one big display piece.

Given the current situation surrounding Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit with Disney, the timing of the Black Widow Funko Pop is either really good or really bad depending on your point of view. We're guessing it will be really good for Funko, so you'll want to get your pre-order in here on Amazon (exclusive) while you can. We expect these to sell quickly.

Note that the Black Widow figure was listed as "currently unavailable / temporarily out of stock" almost immediately after launch. Odds are it will return, so keep tabs on that Amazon link. It also includes the previous Pop figures in the victory shawarma lineup, which are available for $19.99 each. The collection includes Bruce Banner, Tony Stark, Hawkeye, and Captain America. Thor will be the sixth and final figure in the series.

Keep in mind that Funko has a second Amazon exclusive series of Marvel Pop figures going right now dubbed "Year of the Shield". Funko and Marvel explains that the series is designed to "celebrate heroes who wield shields to protect the innocent from villains whether they appear in the Marvel comics, movies, or both."

Bucky Barnes holding Cap's shield as the Winter Soldier in the 2014 Captain America: The Winter Soldier film kicked off the collection and it was followed by Red Guardian, Sam Wilson's Captain America, Captain Carter riding the Hydro Stomper, and Capwolf. The series will eventually include 8 Pop figures. You can shop the Year of the Shield Funko Pop collection here on Amazon.

