Marvel Japanese TV Series Spider-Man Gets An Exclusive Funko Pop

The first episode of the Marvel 616 anthology documentary series on Disney+ dives into the history of the 1978 Japanese live-action Spider-Man tokusatsu television series from Toei Company. This is a Funko Pop based on that Spider-Man, and its a Previews Exclusive with a glow-in-the-dark Chase!

The plot of the Japanese Spider-Man series is pretty straightforward and logical. It centers around a motorcycle racer known as Takuya Yamashiro. Garia, the last warrior from Planet Spider, injects Takuya with his own blood - giving him Spider-like powers. Takuya uses these powers under the Spider-Man moniker to protect the Earth from Professor Monster and his Iron Cross Army. Garia also supplied Takuya with a bracelet that can shoot webbing and control the Marveller ship. Naturally, this ship can transform into a mecha battle robot known as Leopardon, which Spider-Man can summon to finish off his enemies.

At this point you're probably thinking, when is Japanese Spider-Man going to join the MCU? Seriously though - his mech has already been an Easter egg in the 2019 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and it could show up in the sequel. While you wait, you can pre-order this Previews Exclusive Japanese Spider-Man Funko Pop here at Entertainment Earth for $14.99. If you're super lucky, you'll get the glow-in-the-dark Chase edition which is a 1-in-6 rarity. When it sells out, you'll have to nab one here on eBay.

