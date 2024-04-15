Thelma the Unicorn Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix's latest animated blockbuster has a song in its heart. On Monday, the streaming service released the first trailer for Thelma the Unicorn, a new family-friendly animated musical that will join their slate of original programming. Thelma the Unicorn is directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Minecraft) and Lynn Wang (Unikitty!, Star vs. the Forces of Evil), with a script from Hess and his wife, Jerusha Hess. The debut of the film's trailer comes ahead of its launch on Netflix on Friday, May 17th.

The titular Thelma the Unicorn is voiced by Brittany Howard, formerly of Alabama Shakes, in her first acting role. The film itself is based on the Thelma the Unicorn picture book series from The Bad Guys creator Aaron Blabey. Thelma the Unicorn, as well as the follow-up The Return of Thelma the Unicorn, have sold millions of copies.

What Is Thelma the Unicorn About?

In Thelma the Unicorn, Thelma is a small-time pony who dreams of becoming a glamourous music star. In a pink and glitter-filled moment of fate, Thelma is transformed into a unicorn and instantly rises to global stardom. But this new life of fame comes at a cost.

In addition to Howard, the cast of Thelma the Unicorn also includes Will Forte as Otis, Jemaine Clement as Vic Diamond, Edi Patterson as Megan, Maliaka Mitchell as Peggy, Ally Dixon as Nikki Narwhal, Fred Armisen as Danny Stallion, Zach Galifianakis as Crusty Trucker, and Jon Heder as Reggie.

"I was really drawn to the story for Thelma's journey," Wang explained in a recent interview with Polygon. "I really just related to the journey of self-acceptance and what she was going through. And that's why I really wanted to tell that story. Because I wish it was a story that I had when I was younger. It's something that I still am trying to figure out now, even as an adult."

What Is Netflix Releasing in May?

In addition to Thelma the Unicorn, Netflix's May 2024 releases include A Man in Full, from David E. Kelley and Jeff Daniels, John Mulaney Presentss: Everybody's in LA, Mother of the Bride, Season 2 of Blood of Zeus, and Season 3 Volume 1 of Bridgerton. There is also Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfeld's satirical movie about the creation of the Pop-Tart.

Unfrosted features an ensemble cast that includes Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Adrian Martinez, Bobby Moynihan, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Sarah Cooper, and Maria Bakalova.

What do you think of the first trailer for Thelma the Unicorn? Are you excited for the film to hit Netflix next month? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Thelma the Unicorn will be released exclusively on Netflix on Friday, May 17th.