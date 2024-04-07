Bridgerton Star Says Netflix Had to Make a PG Version of Hit Series For Her Parents

The third season of Brideerton is finally coming to Netflix next month, and fans of the romantic drama series are eager to see how things unfold between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The series is known for its steamy content, but not everyone is here for the TV-MA/R-rated version of the series. In fact, Coughlan recently revealed that she has a stipulation in her contract that a PG cut be available for her parents.

"It's literally written into my contract," Coughlan told SiriusXM Hits 1. "People think I'm like saying it as a joke. I just don't want to. I grew up Irish Catholic. That's just not how we vibe."

"When [my mom] first saw Bridgerton, she didn't know it was gonna be so saucy," Coughlan shared. "And then you get a bottom, Jonathan Bailey's lovely bottom, about two minutes into the first episode ever. And she was like, 'What is this?' But then, now she thinks it's fantastic and really funny, and she keeps talking about bottoms."

During the interview, she also teased some steamy moments in the upcoming season.

"We did break a piece of furniture while doing one of those scenes," Coughlan revealed. "I didn't know what it was gonna be like, but it's a little bit like a stunt in which they're like, 'Okay, we're gonna do this, this, and this. But then they gave us freedom to like, we had a lot of say in how we did those scenes and what we wanted to do. And that makes you feel quite empowered and you're like, 'Oh yeah, we're gonna do this, this, and this.' So we felt super. They were actually really enjoyable. I didn't think they would be. They were great. It was fun."

What Is Season 3 of Bridgerton About?

The main storyline for Bridgerton Season 3 is expected to focus on Colin and Penelope. Shondaland caught up with both Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton to talk about their return to Bridgerton, and it seems as though the fans who ship Colin and Pen will be extremely happy.

"This is my third year on the show, and I knew the workload was going to be crazy," Coughlan shared with Shondaland. "But I think you do sort of sometimes feel the weight of it. You go, 'Oh, man, this show is huge.' It's got a huge fandom behind it, and you do feel a bit like the captain of the ship, and you want to lead it as best you can. It was all-consuming in a way it's never been before."

"After the success of season two, we were all really excited to get back to work," Luke Newton added. "I know there are people who have supported the Polin relationship since day one. So, I'm excited for them to finally get what they've been waiting for."

Part 1 of the third season of Bridgerton hits Netflix on May 16, with Part 2 to follow on June 13.