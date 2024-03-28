Jerry Seinfeld's Unfrosted Trailer Reveals the Ridiculous Invention of Pop-Tarts

Unfrosted is the latest Netflix movie trailer, and you can watch it below!

The film is led by Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, and a collection of comedic actors that includes Amy Schumer, Jim Gaffigan, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Bobby Moynihan, Bill Burr, Dan Levy, Fred Armisen – and Hugh Grant as Tony the Tiger. Seinfeld is also making his directorial debut with Unfrosted, from a script by Spike Feresten, Barry Marder, and Andy Robin.

The story of the film looks at the year 1963, when breakfast food giants Kellog's and Post were locked into their own kind of arms race: the race to create a breakfast pastry that could last on story shelves. When Post CEO Majorie Post (Schumer) finally unlocks a process for dehydrating storing food products. That breakthrough caused Kellog's head Bob Cabana (Seinfeld) to but together his own dream team of industry leaders (Jack LaLanne, Chef Boyardee, others) and scientist to pioneer their own dehydration and storage process that will revolutionize breakfast foods, and send both companies barrelling toward the invention of... the Pop-Tart.

As you can see in the trailer footage, Unfrosted is going to be a zany kind of throwback film, that is clearly walking the line between biopic and surrealist concepts about the absurdity of capitalism and commerce that was created in the post-WWII era of America. That said, this trailer may also hint at the longer road of growth and development that Seinfeld is going to need as a director, because much of the staging and blocking of the scenes featured in this trailer feel like the work of a fledging director. Obviously, the collection of comedic star power – not to mention the weight of Senfield's name on a project – and the easily accessible route of a Netflix streaming premiere will probably help Unfrosted break through and get mainstream attention. Fun spins on biopics and documentaries are also popular right now, so Unfrosted's loose account of real-life events may create intrigue that helps viewers overcome the creative shortcomings.

What Is Netflix's Unfrosted About?

(Photo: Netflix)

Michigan, 1963. Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, Unfrosted stars Jerry Seinfeld in his directorial debut.

Unfrosted will premiere on Netflix on May 3rd.