Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 Official Synopsis Released

Bridgerton Season 3 is just over the horizon and Netflix has a brand-new synopsis for fans to tear into. After the full trailer for Season 3 dropped today, Netflix's TUDUM described the upcoming batch of episodes. Of course, our main pairing for Bridgerton this time around is Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Lady Whistledown is looking for a husband and she has to find one quickly! Colin's has signed on to help her find a match. But, when the dashing Lord Debling comes into the picture, it seems like Mister Bridgerton notices that he's had a diamond in front of him all along.

Here's what Netflix has to say about the new season of Bridgerton: "Penelope enters Season 3 finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin. However, that doesn't mean she's done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it's time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters. Lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."

Bridgerton Season 3 Sees Penelope Enter The Spotlight

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder," the synopsis continues. "Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season."

"But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret," it concludes.

Why This Direction For Bridgerton Season 3?

Fans of Bridgerton were wondering why Polin would be the focus for Season 3. Luckily for them, series author Julia Quinn told Insider that she gave her full blessing to Shonda Rhimes and company for the storyline shift. The writer stressed that fans should let this thing play out before they got all mad on social media. It feels like TV and how it differs from the page might be the main culprit. But, we won't know until later.

"I think they had just felt they had laid down so much groundwork because we already know Penelope," Quinn told them. "We haven't met Benedict's love interest. I suppose people are gonna say, 'They could have introduced her.' But the fact of the matter is, we haven't. And what I try to tell people is, look, once a character has their season, we don't see them as much, right? So, if you love Benedict, you want him to wait as long as possible."

Are you loving all this Bridgerton Season 3 news? Let us know in the comments down below!