Why Thor 4 Should Follow the “God Butcher” Storyline

“Then struck Thor. With the fury of a billion storms.” If there’s one Thor storyline above all others that we’re hoping to be used for the upcoming sequel in the insanely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, it’s Marvel Comics’ Thor storyline, God Butcher. Written by Jason Aaron and drawn by Esad Ribic, the story covered the span of eleven issues of the comic Thor God of Thunder and presented the Odinson with perhaps his most terrifying villain in the form of Gorr. Read on for a dissection of the story itself and why it should be the next entry of Thor’s cinematic adventure.

Taking place from issue one to eleven in Thor God of Thunder, the storyline pitted the Asgardian against a being who was dead set on eradicating all of the gods of the universe. Gorr had once been a family man, but as his family attempted to survive on a desolate world, he cried for help from his deities but received none. His family all met their end and the albino alien swore revenge on every god in existence, with the help of his newly acquired weapon, All Black The Necrosword! You don’t get much more metal than that.

The story sees Thor fight Gorr on three fronts, in the past, present, and future, where eventually all three of these Thors must unite in order to attempt to bring down the God Butcher himself. This storyline also sees Thor at his most epic, waging a war in three different timelines while also struggling with what it means to be a god. The adventure is rife with action beats, inner struggles, and even manages to be one of the funnier entries of the God of Thunder with Thor constantly arguing with both his younger and older selves.

We would make one slight change to the overall story in that we definitely think it’s time for Beta Ray Bill to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The horse-faced alien has proven to be a trusted ally to Thor throughout his years in the comics and is one of the main Marvel characters who has yet to make an appearance in the MCU proper. Whether a new role would be written for the orange alien, or simply he would take the part of one of the stories’ Thors would be up to Taika Waititi, but he’d be a great addition all the same.

Surprisingly enough, Gorr would even make for a good reference to Spider-Man, as his weapon, the All Black, was actually created by the “God of the Symbiotes” Knull. Perhaps this could bring Venom into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well?

What do you think of the idea of using God Butcher for Thor 4's main storyline? What do you want to see in the recently announced sequel?