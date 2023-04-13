Thor: Love and Thunder's Russell Crowe Hasn't Heard of a Zeus Return for the MCU

Russell Crowe is currently promoting his new film The Pope's Exorcist, and the Oscar-winning actor has been fielding questions about some of his most famous works. Last year, Crowe made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Thor: Love and Thunder as Zeus, and the movie's post-credit scene revealed that he wants his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) to remind the humans of their power, seemingly setting up more stories for the gods in the future. However, Crowe recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and shared that he hasn't heard anything about his character returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Well, nobody's brought anything up with me, but, I mean, it seems like that's the idea at the end of the last one, right? But, I don't really know," Crowe shared. "Yeah, look... if you're a young actor and you get the opportunity to be on a set with Taika Waititi, take it. It's a lot of fun, he's a creative genius, but he's also just a lovely bloke, and I also... I didn't know Chris Hemsworth very well at all yeah before working with him and I was really pleasantly surprised at what a good actor he is. And he's got great comedy chops, man. He's just funny. And he's a really warm welcoming fella, so we just went to town with that. I mean, what you see when you're at the movie theater is this big, sumptuous, amazing set, but in reality, it's just me, and Chris, and a couple of cardboard boxes covered in blue sh*t, you know?"

Is Russell Crowe in Gladiator 2?

Recently, it was announced that a Gladiator sequel is currently in the works with Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. However, Crowe is not involved in the film. In fact, the actor recently told Collider that he's "jealous" of the new movie's cast.

"I mean, look, the only thing that I really feel about it is slightly jealous, you know? Because I was a much younger man, obviously, and it was a huge experience in my life," Crowe explained. "It's something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living, and, you know, I've been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies, but the legs on that film are incredible. Here it is, it's 2023, and we made that film in 1999. I guarantee you, somewhere around the world tonight, Gladiator is going to be showing on primetime TV. And you don't always get that kind of longevity with every film you do, so, it obviously holds a special place in my heart."

