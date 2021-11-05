Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Confirms Filming Begins in January

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth confirmed that filming begins in January. There had been speculation that early 2021 would begin the process for the God of Thunder’s next adventure. Now, straight from the actor’s mouth, the fans get confirmation that the next adventure begins. The topic of principal photography has been a hazy subject for the media at large. At this point, it’s completely normal for Marvel to keep their decision-making close to the vest. So, the secrecy makes sense, but it’s hard to refute these words straight from Hemsworth during an interview. Thanks to Love and Thunder News on Twitter, we have the footage and the quotes from the Thor star. Next year is poised to be a gigantic year for the MCU as all of those movies on the slate will have to make their way to theaters or streaming at some point here.

Chris Hemsworth said he’s filming Thor: Love and Thunder in January and that he’s very excited to do something different. He also said that Taika Waititi is currently writing the script! pic.twitter.com/OvKIu9Spga — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) October 18, 2020

“I’m supposed to be shooting Thor right now, but obviously it got pushed back,” he began. “I’ll be starting that in January. This is the fourth time with a Thor film and the eighth Marvel film overall. Very excited, excited to try something different. The last three films, I think we certainly pushed the envelope. We’ve had a few different versions of the character. Now people expect dramatic change. We’ve got our work cut out for us. Taika Waititi, he’s back to direct. He’s writing the script right now. Natalie Portman is going to be in the film, Tessa Thompson. So, we’ve got a fantastic slew of actor’s in there, and cast and crew.”

Brandon Davis of Comicbook.com broke down some of the details about the production saga for Love and Thunder.

“Back in April, it was announced that Thor: Love and Thunder would be moved from February 18, 2022, to February 11, 2022, as part of a scheduling shift announced by Disney. Waititi had a hilarious response to this very small change. Of course, another shift in the film's release date is not out of the question. As it stands now, Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters three weeks before DC's The Batman and six weeks before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” he explained. “Typically, a turnaround from a January start to a release 15-months later could be a little tight but Thor: Love and Thunder is using production technology used on The Mandalorian which will lessen the load for the post-production team.”

“Hemsworth is slated to return for Thor: Love and Thunder, along with Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Portman, aside from briefly appearing in Avengers: Endgame, has not been a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Thor: The Dark World,” Davis continued. “This time around, she will become Thor herself, as her character is following a popular comic book story. Taika Waititi is back to direct the film after winning fans' hearts with Thor: Ragnarok.”

“WandaVision is officially the first title in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will most likely be dropping only one episode in 2020, as The Mandalorian will premiere new episodes every Friday until December 18. A December 25 premiere for WandaVision looks like a possibility,” he continued.

What are you most excited for in Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments!