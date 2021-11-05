Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth Shares Photo of Taika Waititi Sleeping at Script Meeting

✖

Cameras will roll on Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder in January, but work is already underway. Star Chris Hemsworth on Instagram shared a photo from the first script meeting for the film. The photo shows director Taika Waititi looking like he's hard at work. "Terrific first script meeting for 'Thor Love and Thunder' with our ever fearless leader Taika Waititi. My notes were so detailed and intense that the only way for Taika to fully absorb them was to roll himself into a tight cocoon and bake in the endless possibilities of where the film will take us. The bloke in the background was equally riveted by my storytelling prowess."

Hemsworth stated in a recent interview that the film will offer something different from Marvel Studios. “I’m supposed to be shooting Thor right now, but obviously it got pushed back,” he began. “I’ll be starting that in January. This is the fourth time with a Thor film and the eighth Marvel film overall. Very excited, excited to try something different. The last three films, I think we certainly pushed the envelope. We’ve had a few different versions of the character. Now people expect dramatic change. We’ve got our work cut out for us. Taika Waititi, he’s back to direct. He’s writing the script right now. Natalie Portman is going to be in the film, Tessa Thompson. So, we’ve got a fantastic slew of actor’s in there, and cast and crew.”

Hemsworth's co-star, Natalie Portman, revealed the new film's comic book inspiration. "I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman revealed. "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

Waititi has remained coy about how closely the movie will follow those comics. "We don’t know. That comics run was a big inspiration, and was an influence on the first few drafts," Waititi revealed earlier this year. "But at Marvel, we always change everything. I could say one thing right now, and in two years, it will be the complete opposite — or that thing won’t exist. We continue writing even in post-production."

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder will open in theaters on February 11, 2022.