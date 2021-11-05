Chris Hemsworth Reportedly Threatened to Fire His Trainer If He Went on The Bachelor

✖

Thor star Chris Hemsworth apparently brought the hammer down on his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, forbidding him from appearing on the Australian version of the dating series The Bachelor. Speaking in an interview with Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa (H/T E! News) he revealed that he'd been offered the part for the series but that the Marvel hero talked him out of it. He told the pair, "I actually did get it, but I said no. I actually said it [to Chris] as a joke and he said, ‘If you go on The Bachelor, I will fire you!'" Zocchi revealed that he's since found a girlfriend and has no need to go in the series, though it's almost a guarantee that Hemsworth was speaking in jest.

Zocchi has been the personal trainer for Hemsworth for many years now, and is officially credited with being his trainer on Marvel movies Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, plus other films like In the Heart of the Sea, The Huntsman: Winter's War, Men in Black: International, and Netflix's Extraction. Since they're still working together it seems likely that Zocchi will have the same credit for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

Hemsworth stated in a recent interview that the upcoming sequel will offer something different from Marvel Studios. “I’m supposed to be shooting Thor right now, but obviously it got pushed back,” he began. “I’ll be starting that in January. This is the fourth time with a Thor film and the eighth Marvel film overall. Very excited, excited to try something different. The last three films, I think we certainly pushed the envelope. We’ve had a few different versions of the character. Now people expect dramatic change. We’ve got our work cut out for us. Taika Waititi, he’s back to direct. He’s writing the script right now. Natalie Portman is going to be in the film, Tessa Thompson. So, we’ve got a fantastic slew of actor’s in there, and cast and crew.”

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to open in theaters on February 11, 2022.