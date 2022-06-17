Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Stops Interview After Asked About His Love Life

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is engaged to British singer/songwriter Rita Ora, but don't ask him to spill details about their relationship or wedding plans. That's something English TV presenter Philip Schofield found out the hard way, when he pressed Waititi for details during a Lightyear press event, only to see the actor and filmmaker remove his earpiece, throw it behind him theatrically, and mime that he could not hear the question. It's a wholesome moment that comes at the end of a 10-minute joint interview Waititi shared with Chris Evans, who steps in as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar movie.

Evans was visibly tickled by the whole situation, laughing at Waititi and then joining him in silently waving and smiling to signal the end of the chat. Schofield wasn't especially intrusive, at least in terms of what you might be used to from this kind of question -- but it's heartwarming to see how few "effs" Waititi gives about protecting his privacy.

You can see the video below.

No wonder This Morning has disabled comments on YouTube, eh?

Waititi seems to be everywhere. In addition to his HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death, he has been making headlines as he begins the promotional campaign for Thor: Love and Thunder, the next Marvel movie due in theaters and his follow-up to the acclaimed Thor: Ragnarok. He is also already looking forward to his Star Wars film, and has started speaking a little more openly about what his plans are for the gig.

"I'm still writing. I'm still coming up with the ideas and storylining it and just wanted to make sure that it feels like a Star Wars film." Waititi said recently. "Because, I could say, "Oh yeah, we'll just write any old thing and set in space and then put Star Wars on the front." But it wouldn't be a Star Wars film without certain elements and a certain treatment, so I've just got to make sure that it stays within that wheelhouse."

Disney has a new synopsis for Lightyear: A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits (voices of Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi), and his robot companion Sox (voice of Peter Sohn). Also joining the cast are Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director Finding Dory) and produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot), Lightyear releases on Friday, June 17.