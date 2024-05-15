3 Body Problem Renewed at Netflix

One of Netflix's newest hit shows is coming back for another round. 3 Body Problem, the adaptation of Cixin Liu's bestselling sci-fi trilogy, premiered earlier this year to loads of critical acclaim. During Netflix's Upfronts presentation on Wednesday, the streaming service confirmed what many had expected for months; 3 Body Problem has officially been renewed for a second season.

According to Netflix, the next batch of episodes of 3 Body Problem will bring the story through the end of the events depicted in the original trilogy. It's unclear if the show will have a life beyond this new episode order, or if this will simply be the end of the series.

The trio of David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo will once again be returning to executive produce, write, and serve as creators of the series. In addition to the renewal of 3 Body Problem, Netflix has renewed its rich overall deal with Benioff and Weiss, who are best known for bringing HBO's Game of Thrones to life.

Even before the official 3 Body Problem renewal was handed down, the creative team behind the series was operating as if it was always a given.

"We don't have a second season, but we need to keep pushing forward full steam ahead as if we did," co-creator D.B. Weiss said earlier this year. "Because if we do get a second season, we'll need to hit the ground running in terms of pre-production and production to get it out to people in some kind of reasonable time. A show like this takes a long time to make and you can't wait to get started thinking about it until somebody gives you the greenlight."

"I think we have a pretty evolved sense of where it's going," he added. "We've been doing some work on that front and the subsequent seasons after that are a lot hazier because once you really get into the weeds on a season of television it really takes all of your waking hours, and there's not much time left to be simultaneously plotting a third or a fourth season. So the short answer is yes, we've got a second season that is being formulated and kept on deck in the event that we get to go ahead."