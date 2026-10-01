5 1990s Movie Sequels Every ’80s Kid Loved But Are Better Left in the Past

Millennials have fond memories of so many movies from the ’90s, even if they aren’t the kind of film that holds up well all these years later. Kids from the ’80s spent much of the ’90s renting movies from the video store based on cover art or simply because they knew the franchise they came from. That led to plenty of sequels getting watched over and over throughout the decade. Many were the follow-ups to some of the best films these kids had ever seen, while others were just part of beloved franchises, yet they weren’t actually good movies.

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Fans of these films would probably find it kind of unfair to label them as lackluster movies. They were watched so many times that these people likely have most of the lines memorized and they will always hold a special place in the hearts of millennials. That said, being honest about them is alright as you can safely say that while you may love these sequels, you can also admit that they were nowhere near as good as what came before them. Watching them in 2026 would likely result in a realization that these sequels should’ve stayed behind in the ’90s.

5) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

There weren’t many things cooler than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to an ’80s kid. The heroes in a halfshell had a popular, long-running cartoon before being brought to life in live-action movies. The first two installments weren’t great, but they’re fun flicks that are still a blast to watch today, from the appearance of Super Shredder to the famous “Ninja Rap” performance. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III is the one entry that felt like it missed the mark completely. The franchise and the concept of sending the turtles back in time attracted many kids to watch this one multiple times.

Although plenty of children had a blast with this movie during the ’90s, it was ripped apart by critics and older fans of the series. The film didn’t include any villains from the comics or the animated show, it was seen as unfunny, and something about the turtles looked off. 1993’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III does feature a memorable soundtrack that kids likely remember fondly, but most other elements of this sequel should be completely forgotten about.

4) 3 Ninjas Kick Back

It was easy for ’90s kids to fall in love with 3 Ninjas. Seeing people your age learn martial arts and kick butt was exactly what a ’90s kid would want, which is why the movie from 1992 is still liked by so many today. The popularity of that film led to several sequels, which never lived up to the original. 3 Ninjas Knuckle Up was filmed back-to-back with the original but didn’t come out until 1995. 3 Ninjas Kick Back was the second film, though it’s the third chronologically, which is messy.

3 Ninjas Kick Back lacked some of those delightful elements, even though kids were still watching it. After people had fun with the first one, they likely rented this 1994 sequel over and over, and they enjoyed it. Despite that, time has not been kind to this film. It’s cheesy, there’s not much in the way of story, and it really doesn’t work outside of its era.

3) Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

It’s kind of easy to forget just how big the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise was in the ’90s. Led by the incredibly charismatic Rick Moranis, the 1989 original was a huge box office success and is one of those classic films you can still watch today for a great time. It led to a sequel, a television series, and even a theme park attraction. The third film entry in this franchise, Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, flipped the script from the original to far less successful results.

Instead of shrinking the kids, the adults shrank themselves, which doesn’t really lend itself to the same kind of shenanigans. There are enough antics with the shrinking concept for kid viewers to latch onto, and the special effects were surprisingly strong for a direct-to-video project, but looking back, it’s clear that Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves doesn’t have enough beyond that to be considered even remotely good.

2) Casper: A Spirited Beginning

In 1995, Casper broke out and became a big hit that grossed nearly $300 million worldwide. Due to that success, it made sense for the franchise to expand, which happened two years later with 1997’s Casper: A Spirited Beginning. Though the film is a prequel, it actually breaks continuity with the previous installment. It had a lot going for it, from a well-known cast (Steve Guttenberg, Lori Loughlin, Rodney Dangerfield, James Earl Jones) and some solid effects, but that’s about where the positives end.

’90s kids likely latched onto Casper: A Spirited Beginning as an easy watch featuring a character they had grown to love. Anyone who watches it back today will likely realize that it was only good to them when they were children. Reviews were poor, the actors seem to be phoning it in, and there isn’t much in the way of an interesting story. The next film, Casper Meets Wendy, was actually an improvement.

1) Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

One of the only franchises that was more popular than Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the ’90s was Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers. The first movie from 1995 was a success and fans were excited for more. 1997 brought with it Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, which was designed to initiate a new era for the series, with Power Rangers Turbo being born from it. In that way, it worked as the franchise evolved so many times over the decades.

Kids who loved the franchise likely watched Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie so many times, especially since it had Jason David Frank, Amy Jo Johnson, and other memorable actors. Alas, the film features some pretty cheap-looking special effects and lacks the fun action from the original. You may have watched it as a kid, but looking back, it doesn’t feel all that much like the series people fell in love with.