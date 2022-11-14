Thunderbolts Will "Drop a Bomb" to Change the MCU (Exclusive)

A major bomb will be dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Thunderbolts closes out Phase Five. The superhero ensemble film features a motley crew of characters, including David Harbour's Red Guardian, Winter Soldier, Yelena Belova, and U.S. Agent. Each TV show or movie in the MCU usually adds something new to the universe, and Thunderbolts is no different. The plot of the film may be a closely-guarded secret for now, but Thunderbolts star David Harbour teased how the movie closes out Phase 5 of the MCU with what he describes as a "bomb drop" moment.

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis ahead of the release of the holiday-themed Violent Night, David Harbour was asked if he's read the script for Thunderbolts. Though he hasn't read an official script, the actor was given a breakdown of what's planned in the Marvel movie, with production starting in 2023. "I have not read a script, but I have been told the arc of the story and how the story goes," Harbour said. "It's very cool. It's very unique. It also has all this cool action and comedy, from what has been described to me, and then there is a bomb drop thing we add to the universe, which will be very exciting for the movie to do at the end of this particular phase that we're ending."

Thunderbolts Cast Officially Announced

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige officially announced Thunderbolts at San Diego Comic-Con. Thunderbolts will be released on July 26th, 2024, and mark the end of Phase Five. Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Robot & Frank) is set to helm Thunderbolts and Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson is penning the script. In the comics, the original Thunderbolts team are revealed to be the supervillain group the Masters of Evil, which include Citizen V (Baron Zemo), Techno (Fixer), Mach-1 (Beetle), Songbird (Screaming Mimi), Atlas (Goliath), and Meteorite (Moonstone). A recent version of the team was led by Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, in 2016's Thunderbolts.

The Thunderbolts cast was unveiled at D23 Expo. Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow II) wasn't there in person, but was confirmed for the film. A cast photo before the panel revealed that Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava/Ghost), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine) are all part of Thunderbolts, along with Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier. Concept art revealed Black Widow's Taskmaster is also on the team.

How Will Thunderbolts Change the MCU?

This isn't the first time David Harbour has teased a potential bombshell in Thunderbolts. "It'll be funny," Harbour told Gizmodo while also promoting Violent Night. "it'll be weird, it'll be action. And then we're also going to drop a bomb, which is cool." What exactly that "bomb" could potentially be is a mystery. We do know Harrison Ford will appear in Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order as General Thunderbolt Ross, taking over the role formerly held by Oscar-winning actor William Hurt, who died earlier this year.

Ford will reportedly make his debut as Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order in May of 2024; he will then reportedly appear in Marvel's Thunderbolts movie, which is slated for release in July of 2024. That release schedule will presumably allow Ford to get his appearances done in one stint of production on both films. Ford will also be doing work for Disney when he returns for Indiana Jones 5 in late June of next year.

