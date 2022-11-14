Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Reveals Big Tease for Trailer Release Date

The official trailer for Indiana Jones 5 may be arriving very soon. The highly anticipated film from Disney and Lucasfilm may not be arriving in theaters until next summer, but the blockbuster's trailer is going to be arriving before the end of the year. With Avatar : The Way of Water, potentially 2022's biggest movie, set to be released next month, it makes sense that Disney is working to get an Indiana Jones 5 trailer out ahead of it. We'll be seeing footage from the film sometime in the next 30 days, according to director James Mangold.

A fan asked Mangold on Twitter about the release of the "next promotional piece" for Indiana Jones 5, and the filmmaker surprised many with his answer. He revealed early Sunday morning that the we would be seeing something from the film in "less than 30 days."

Less than 30 days. — Mangold (@mang0ld) November 13, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel to the biggest film in box office history, arrives in theaters on December 16th. That's just over 30 days away, so the tease by Mangold seems to suggest that some kind of trailer or teaser would accompany Avatar on the big screen.

When Is Indiana Jones 5 Coming Out?

Even though the trailer might arrive soon, fans of Indiana Jones will need to wait several more months to see the finished film. Disney currently has the film slated to arrive on June 30, 2023.

Mangold is directing what will be Harrison Ford's last outing as Indiana Jones, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen also set to star.

"James Mangold has done an unbelievable job with Indy," Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy told ComicBook.com earlier this year.. "And he and Harrison [Ford] have an incredible relationship and I think the fans are just going to love what he's created. It's fantastic."

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold said in a statement when the film was first announced. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

Are you excited for the arrival of Indiana Jones 5? Let us know in the comments!