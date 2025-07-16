Thunderbolts* Director Reveals Reaction to Watching Cast on Avengers: Doomsday Set, Teases New Team Leader

Thunderbolts successfully brought together some fan favorite characters and created an endearingly dysfunctional team, and that team will continue to play a role in Marvel’s upcoming plans. Those plans include the heavily anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, and thanks to the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts, we’ve actually gotten the smallest hint of Doomsday and the role the Thunderbolts play in it. ComicBook caught up with Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier to discuss the film’s home video release, and he teased a possible new leader for the team and revealed what it was like watching the Thunderbolts cast on the Doomsday set.

The Russo Bros. are at the helm of both Doomsday and Secret Wars, and Schreier remembers a perfect analogy made by Yelena Belova star Florence Pugh in describing what it was like for Schreier to watch the Thunderbolts cast film that key scene on the Doomsday set.

“Florence joked, because I was there when they did the post-credits scene, but I was just on set in the background. She said it was like being dropped off at school by your parent and turning over your shoulder to wave goodbye. ‘Do well! Study!’ No, look, the thing is, all of, almost all of these characters were created before I came along, and I think that’s just part of the way these worlds work, and the Russos have done such incredible work in this space,” Schreier said.

“I think it’s fun for me because those movies have a different tone, and there is a different context to them. The goal was to see if we could take these characters from where they were in our new versions of them, and if we could bring them to a point where, again, even if it seems odd at first, if you squint, you’re like, ‘Well, maybe this could work, or maybe it can’t.’ We’re not saying that this is going to go smoothly. The fun is watching what on earth is going to happen with that going forward,” Schreier said.

“For me it was fun that day just being on that set where, as big as our movie was, it’s a big movie for me, but there is this even bigger context to this world and all the other characters that are in it,” Schreier said. “To see those characters now in that context, there was a lot of fun to that, and it felt different in a way that it should feel different. So I’m just excited to see what happens. Yeah.”

A Potential New Leader

Now that the Thunderbolts are officially the New Avengers and are interacting more with the rest of the MCU thanks to Doomsday, Schreier was asked who he thinks could be the leader of the New Avengers if he had to guess. While there is one person who might be the best fit, that’s far from the only option.

“I think what’s fun with them is that everyone could realistically imagine that they are the leader, and I think that watching that kind of dynamic play out…Obviously it would make a lot of sense for it to be Bucky, but it’s not a role that he’s necessarily been comfortable with,” Schreier said. “I think that any one of them could imagine that it ought to be them, and they all bring something to that, but I have no insight whatsoever into what happens, and I think getting to watch the way all of those characters will play against each other will be really fun.”

Thunderbolts* is available on Digital now and will be released on 4K and Blu-ray on July 29.

Who do you want to see lead the New Avengers into the next chapter of the MCU?