Thunderbolts* Changes How We Think of Superheroes, and That’s What the MCU Needs

Thunderbolts* represents superheroes in a uniquely profound way, bringing a level of character depth and thematic authenticity the Marvel Cinematic Universe desperately needs. Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* brings together some of the MCU’s most compelling anti-heroes to form the titular team, comprised of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell). When the group meets the misguided and immensely powerful Bob Reynolds/Sentry (Lewis Pullman) the main characters of Thunderbolts* reckon with their dark pasts and help their new friend through his struggles.

Although far from the first appearance of morally gray heroes in the MCU, Thunderbolts* separates itself from the pack by centering its characters’ experiences with trauma, loss, and guilt. Iron Man 3 and Captain America: Civil War address the ethics, challenges, and consequences of being a public-facing superhero with heavy responsibilities, and WandaVision zeroes in on the mental impact of tremendous personal loss, but Thunderbolts* does all of this at once. Against the backdrop of an action-packed team-up story, Thunderbolts* redefines what a superhero can be.

Thunderbolts* Paints a Refreshing Portrait of a Superhero Team

The Thunderbolts’ identity as a group of heroes revolves around their life struggles and moral ambiguity. Each of the members has killed in cold blood and committed various other crimes, whether as a gun for hire like Yelena, a rogue super soldier like Bucky and Walker, or as a villainous collaborator like Red Guardian and Ghost. Yet, these anti-heroes don’t shy away from their flaws. Following a series of belligerent early interactions in the film, the Thunderbolts learn to support each other through their shared hardships. Prompted by Bob, whose experience with drug addiction and depression led to his participation in the Sentry Project, the Thunderbolts examine their histories within their own consciousness. The team’s growing bond and care for each of their comrades more accurately define their strength than their prowess in combat. Saving Manhattan from Bob’s deadly alter ego, the Void, only scratches the surface of the Thunderbolts’ heroic actions, as their true superpower stems from a collective desire to help one another through their mental battles.

Thunderbolts* illustrates much of this dynamic through Yelena and Bob’s relationship, as her kindness and understanding toward him starkly contrast with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) manipulation of him. Yelena’s emotional heart-to-heart with Alexei also hammers home the Thunderbolts’ significance as heroes. Through tears, Yelena laments all of the horrible things she’s done and how she can’t stop thinking about them, but her adoptive father reminds her of the reason she chose to be the goalie on her childhood soccer team: she wanted to be the one others can rely on when they make a mistake. Fittingly, the Thunderbolts get their name from Yelena’s former soccer squad, and she fulfills this role when leading the group hug that brings Bob, the other Thunderbolts members, and all of Manhattan out of the Void.

Thunderbolts* is a refreshing team-up movie because its story emphasizes the importance of saving each other more than saving the world. The Avengers are, above all, a professional coalition tasked with protecting the world, but the Thunderbolts, later dubbed the New Avengers, are better characterized by what they mean to each other. One could compare their dynamic to the Guardians of the Galaxy, but the Thunderbolts’ unique status involves their makeup of characters who were previously non-heroes in the MCU. As a result, Thunderbolts* compels audiences to see these established characters in a completely new light.

The Thunderbolts Are More Important to the MCU Than You Think

Thunderbolts*‘s focus on mental health and the value of a strong support system emphatically resonates with audiences. Although Thunderbolts* presents a fairly surface-level depiction of addiction and depression that perhaps could use some more nuance, it’s still rare for a superhero movie to take on this subject matter so directly. Fans could have easily predicted that the Thunderbolts would amount to an Avengers B-team or a knockoff version of DC’s Suicide Squad, but the MCU delivers a pleasant surprise with its newest group of superpowered individuals. Thunderbolts* features all of the action, humor, and future project teases MCU fans know and love, but the film’s deeply human approach to the superhero genre cements it as a standout among the 30-plus other movies in the franchise. The MCU needed a team audiences could really see themselves in, and the Thunderbolts fit that mold perfectly.

The Thunderbolts will next appear on the big screen in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday. The MCU’s next big event should see the team meet the real Avengers, as well as numerous other Marvel characters. Amid the universe-altering threat of Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), it will be fascinating to see where the next chapter of the Thunderbolts journey takes them, both personally and collectively.

