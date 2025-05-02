Rumored Avengers: Doomsday Complete Cast Listing Is Leaving Fans Split

We may have an idea of who is joining the expansive cast list for Avengers: Doomsday… if a new report is to be believed. The build-up to Avengers: Doomsday continues, especially after this week’s release of Thunderbolts*. For those who haven’t been keeping up, Marvel Studios hosted a five-hour-long livestream last month, where the studio announced the official cast list for Avengers: Doomsday. There were several big names attached, including Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, and Robert Downey Jr., but some fans walked away wondering why the likes of Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Elizabeth Olsen were missing. There’s now speculation that some of our favorite Avengers, X-Men, and Guardians of the Galaxy will unite against Doctor Doom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jeff Sneider of The InSneider newsletter shared a potential Avengers: Doomsday cast listing with the caveat of, “Take it with a grain of salt.” This doesn’t put a lot of faith into the cast list being 100% accurate, but it will surely send fans into a speculative fevor. There are names that one would expect to see in Avengers: Doomsday, such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Karen Gillan, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Chris Pratt. You can take a look at the rumored Avengers: Doomsday cast list below.

DOOMSDAY cast list? Take it with a grain of salt. pic.twitter.com/rW6HyLDilE — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) May 2, 2025

The ones that might catch fans by surprise are the newer characters who have been introduced in more recent Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, like Will Poulter, Xochitl Gomez, Tatiana Maslany, and even Yahya Abdul Mateen, who plays Simon Williams in the upcoming Wonder Man series on Disney+ later this year. Of course, we also have the long-ago rumored Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell.

Fans have let their opinions be known about who they do and do not want to see in Avengers: Doomsday in the replies to Sneider’s post. Opinions appear to be split down the middle, with one side excited about who is included, and others not so happy. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch are the names that pop up the most who are missing, but there are also calls for Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

Chris Hemsworth was just spotted on the set of Avengers: Doomsday earlier this week. Bobby Holland Hanton, a stunt professional/trainer for Hemsworth, shared a photo on Instagram Stories of the “dream team” back together again on the Avengers: Doomsday set. The photo features Hanton and Hemsworth alongside other trainers/stunt professionals Aaron Grist and Luke Zocchi, and hair designer Luca Vannella. They’re all gathered in the parking lot, most likely all arriving together to get to work.

Hemsworth was last seen in Thor: Love and Thunder, where he teamed with Natalie Portman’s God of Thunder to defeat Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo also announced Day One for Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom by revealing a photo of a casting chair with “Victor Von Doom” on it. The Russo Brothers captioned the post, “Day one…,” which theoretically should mean that it was the first day that cameras rolled on Avengers: Doomsday. It’s a simple photo, but one that will surely send fans of the MCU into a tizzy. If we’re lucky, we may even see more photos come out from the prolific filmmakers in the days ahead.

The actors officially confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday that are Avengers include Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), though you can also add Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), and Danny Ramirez (Falcon) to that list. The film will also feature several of the Thunderbolts* cast like Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Lewis Pullman (Sentry).

Actors from the original X-Men movies were also included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement. We have Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier / Professor X), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Channing Tatum (Gambit) from Deadpool & Wolverine. They’re joined by The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Thing).

Who in the rumored cast list for Avengers: Doomsday do you want to see in the movie the most? Let us know in the comments below!