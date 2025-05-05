Thunderbolts* Asterisk Meaning (& New Title) Officially Spoiled by Marvel Video

Marvel has already spoiled the meaning behind the asterisk in Thunderbolts*. It’s been less than five days since Thunderbolts* arrived in theaters, with fans getting to discover what exactly the asterisk in the film’s title really means. There was plenty of speculation in the lead-up to Thunderbolts* regarding that asterisk, especially since it wasn’t originally a part of the film’s title. Are the Thunderbolts the Dark Avengers? Or perhaps it has some other meaning in Marvel Comics lore. Well, wonder no longer, because Marvel has come right on out and revealed why Thunderbolts* has its asterisk, along with the team’s official new name. WARNING: Obviously, spoilers for Thunderbolts* below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You’ve seen the asterisk everywhere. Now it’s time to watch the reveal in cinemas. Marvel Studios’ #ThunderboltsSG is in cinemas now,” a post from the Marvel Studios Singapore account on X (formerly Twitter) reads. A short video is also shared, which shows the asterisk transform and change to “The New Avengers,” which is also included as a hashtag in the post.

You’ve seen the asterisk everywhere. Now it’s time to watch the reveal in cinemas. Marvel Studios’ #ThunderboltsSG is in cinemas now. Get your tickets here: https://t.co/VdkBJ9PXwe #TheNewAvengers pic.twitter.com/Y0vRsGD0Pu — Marvel Studios Singapore (@MarvelSingapore) May 5, 2025

The big reveal for the Thunderbolts* asterisk comes at the end of the film. After the Thunderbolts calm Bob (Lewis Pullman) down, keeping his evil alter ego The Void at bay, they confront Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) while she’s holding a news conference in the wrecked city. Valentina takes this opportunity to introduce the Thunderbolts as the heroes who saved New York City. But instead of referring to them as the Thunderbolts, Valentina calls them “The New Avengers.”

We then see various magazines and marketing materials for New Avengers as the credits roll on Thunderbolts*. Opinions on the New Avengers appear to be mixed, with some newspapers and outlets questioning their authenticity, and others heralding them as the heroes they need during these times.

The post-credits scene of Thunderbolts* jumps ahead 14 months, with the New Avengers logo now being displayed inside the Watchtower, the former Avengers Tower. Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) all have new costumes that feature the New Avengers logo, with Red Guardian (David Harbour) wearing New Avengers-themed clothing. Bob is also there, though he’s just in street clothes.

The team is discussing how Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) is fighting them over use of the “Avengers” name, with Sam even forming his own team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The members of Sam’s team aren’t revealed, though Bucky has tried and failed to plead their case to Sam.

The name “Thunderbolts” actually came from the soccer team that Yelena used to play for as a kid. Red Guardian learns that Yelena retold the story to John Walker, Ghost, and Bob, and begins calling them the Thunderbolts. Since the Thunderbolts are really the New Avengers, it makes sense that they’re included in the official cast list for Avengers: Doomsday. The Thunderbolts* post-credits scene ended with the team being alerted that a spacecraft was entering the Earth’s atmosphere from space. When they got video footage of the ship, it contained the Fantastic Four logo, possibly spoiling the end of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Several of the Avengers: Doomsday stars got together to watch a private screening of Thunderbolts*. “Just wow!!! Dinner and a show with the Old Avengers,” Robert Downey Jr. posted on Instagram. “So cool, fresh, and deep. Big congrats. #thunderbolts” He also included a photo of himself alongside his Avengers: Doomsday co-stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Channing Tatum (Gambit), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Thing), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Winston Duke (M’Baku), and Anthony Mackie (Captain America).

Let us know what you think about the New Avengers reveal in the comments below!