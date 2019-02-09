Geraldine Viswanathan On the Possibility of Playing Ms. Marvel in the MCU

The ever-charming @yoyogeraldinev caught up with us to discuss her coming-of-age #Sundance flick, #Hala, Ms. Marvel rumors, and the opportunities coming her way pic.twitter.com/R7XHnkgna8 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 8, 2019

It’s but a matter of time before one Kamala Khan is finally introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as of late, one actor has started appearing at the top of a whole lot of fancasting lists. Speaking with MTV News, Geraldine Viswanathan double downed at a role she thinks would be a dream.

After saying how it’d be great to assume the role of Ms. Marvel, Viswanathan admitted that as of yet, no talks had been ongoing between her camp and the team at Marvel Studios.

“I love Ms. Marvel. I love the comics,” she said. “Obviously it would be great, but I also understand that it’s not up to me, it’s up to the community. You know, she’s such a huge figure in the Muslim community and I relate to that character a lot.”

A budding Hollywood star, Viswanathan is most noted for her recent role in the hilarious Blockers coming of age tale, where she starred along the likes of John Cena and Leslie Mann. She’ll also appear alongside Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe in TBS’ Miracle Workers, a limited series debuting February 12th.

This isn’t the first time Viswanathan has talked about wanting the role. Last month, she told Variety that she was all-in, should the community welcome her casting.

“Oh my gosh, I don’t know. Yeah, I mean that would be, that would be sweet, but I don’t think it’s up to me,” said Viswanathan. “I think it’s up to the community… she’s such an important character to that community, and I wouldn’t want to impose myself on that, so I think I’m just, you know, whatever happens.”

Naturally, Ms. Marvel’s been a character the studio has needed to hold out on as she’s a character influenced largely by Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, a character who’ll finally be introduced next month. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has even admitted in previous interviews that he has a plan for the character.

Do you think Viswanathan would make a good Ms. Marvel? How do you think the MCU should introduce the embiggening character? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel movies this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

