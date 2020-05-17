Tiger King: Tara Reid in Talks to Star as Carole Baskin in Spinoff Movie

✖

The latest Tiger King-centric property is close to getting its Carole Baskin. According to a new report from PEOPLE, Sharknado alumnus Tara Reid is in talks to play Baskin, the flower crown-wearing proprietor of a Florida-based cat rescue shelter. If you've seen Tiger King, you'd know this, but she also happens the sworn enemy of one Joe Exotic. This movie appears to be yet another different project than the previously announced television series.

Earlier this month, word surfaced Nic Cage would be playing Exotic — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage — in the actor's first-ever television role. That series is then separate from the scripted series Kate McKinnon has been attached to, with the SNL mainstay also set to play Baskin. Better yet, both shows are separate from the unscripted series Investigation Discovery is working on that is said to be a spiritual sequel to the Netflix hit.

“We are in talks with the producers and she is being considered, that is all I can say at the moment as casting is on hold,” Philippe Ashfield told the New York Post. Ashfield serves as Reid's manager and business partner. “Tara loves ‘Tiger King’ and found the documentary extremely interesting. She feels she could get into the character of Carole Baskin very well … and she has a similar look to [Baskin]."

In the odd chance you've yet to see the docuseries, Netflix's synopsis for the show can be found below.

"Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

After debuting earlier this year — smack dab in the middle of coronavirus quarantines, no less — the show has gone on to become one of the streamer's most popular properties.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is now streaming on Netflix.

