Tina Turner Fans Share Favorite Angela Bassett Moments From Iconic Role

What's Love Got To Do With It fans are sharing their favorite parts from the Angela Bassett movie. Tina Turner's passing this week has everyone in an emotional mood. She passed away at the age of 83 and the tributes continue to pour in from all corners. Bassett's turn as the rock legend earned her an Academy Award nomination for What's Love Got To Do With It. Of course, in our current era, the appreciation of the Black Panther star is higher than probably at any point in history. So, fans took the chance to celebrate one of her earlier performances that filled double duty with reminding people how awesome Tina Turner was. Check out how Bassett paid tribute to her down below!

"How do we say farewell tot a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like," Bassett said. "Her final words to me – for me – were 'You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.'"

Queen Angela Bassett was robbed of an Oscar for her portrayal of Tina Turner( RIP). This scene makes me cry, even today. pic.twitter.com/rr2YxBJXJ5 — 🇨🇩 Jem🇺🇸 (@LadyJmbala) May 25, 2023

"I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world," she added. "So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be 'simply the best." Angels, sing thee to thy rest…Queen.'"

Do you love that movie? Let us know in the comments!