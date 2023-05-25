Tina Turner Fans Share Favorite Angela Bassett Moments From Iconic Role
What's Love Got To Do With It fans are sharing their favorite parts from the Angela Bassett movie. Tina Turner's passing this week has everyone in an emotional mood. She passed away at the age of 83 and the tributes continue to pour in from all corners. Bassett's turn as the rock legend earned her an Academy Award nomination for What's Love Got To Do With It. Of course, in our current era, the appreciation of the Black Panther star is higher than probably at any point in history. So, fans took the chance to celebrate one of her earlier performances that filled double duty with reminding people how awesome Tina Turner was. Check out how Bassett paid tribute to her down below!
"How do we say farewell tot a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like," Bassett said. "Her final words to me – for me – were 'You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.'"
Queen Angela Bassett was robbed of an Oscar for her portrayal of Tina Turner( RIP). This scene makes me cry, even today. pic.twitter.com/rr2YxBJXJ5— 🇨🇩 Jem🇺🇸 (@LadyJmbala) May 25, 2023
"I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world," she added. "So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be 'simply the best." Angels, sing thee to thy rest…Queen.'"
Angela Bassett deserved all the awards for portraying Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It. pic.twitter.com/NEcZyDvMTY— ⁑† 𝚁𝙸𝙲𝙷 𝙷𝙾𝙼𝙾 𝚀𝚄𝙰𝙽 †⁑ (@Homiekage) May 25, 2023
“Whether you’re Tina Turner or the Queen of Wakanda, we believe in you because you believe in yourself. You honor all the women you play, just as you honored me. And you’re still perfect.” -Tina Turner on Angela Bassett (2023)
Sending Angela Bassett so much love today. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/9VfsyE4X3d— GEMINI’S GROOVE. (@ROZtheCreator) May 24, 2023
Angela Bassett inducting Tina Turner into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 pic.twitter.com/et7nNWLtLt— kenny jones (@relientkenny) May 24, 2023
My twenties are packed with beautiful memories of Tina’s legendary music. I remember taking one valuable element from the film (1993), played by Angela Bassett, how Tina created freedom and peace in her life! She had some really rough circumstances.
Here: Tina Turner & David… pic.twitter.com/o0efoutHxK— Sophia Erik (@sophiaerik) May 25, 2023
I saw a recent interview of Angela Bassett where she said it took her months to stop acting like Tina Turner after they filmed. The mannerisms she took on to embody Tina really stuck with her. https://t.co/hmXTnVfdZV— Dayna Lynn Nuckolls (@PeoplesOracle) May 25, 2023
May you live a life so edgy, raw and amazing it becomes a career defining role for Angela Bassett #RIPTinaTuner pic.twitter.com/c3Vq87fhef— Jules Effin Rivera (@julesrivera) May 25, 2023
her performance in the film is astonishing, one of the most powerful biopic performances I’ve ever seen, but I cannot stop thinking about Angela Bassett’s arms in What’s Love Got To Do With It pic.twitter.com/uFG1ZflJTF— Logan🏳️🌈 (@LoganKenny1) May 25, 2023
😭I'm crying.....this was so powerful & heartbreaking! Angela Bassett deserved an Oscar for this, dammit!
Rest in peace Tina Turner🙏🏾💔 #AnnaMaeBullock https://t.co/5FLberTBUa— Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) May 25, 2023