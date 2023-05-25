Star Wars: Mark Hamill Addresses Possible Involvement in New Jedi Order Movie

Earlier this year, Lucasfilm announced the first details about the future of Star Wars movies, with the goal of debuting three films from Sharmeed Obaid-Chinoy, Dave Filoni, and James Mangold. Obaid-Chinoy's film has a particularly key part in the Star Wars canon, with Daisy Ridley confirmed to reprise her Sequel Trilogy role of Rey Skywalker. The question remains of which of the Star Wars franchise's other recognizable actors will appear in the film, and it sounds like Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill is playing it coy.

"One thing you learn working for Lucasfilm: everything is confidential," Hamill explained in a recent interview with Esquire. "Everything is confidential. So, if I were involved, I wouldn't be able to tell you. And if I were not involved, I wouldn't be able to tell you. So, I don't know. We'll all find out together, I guess."

What will be the next Star Wars movie?

The currently-untitled movie from Ms. Marvel director Sharmeed Obaid-Chinoy has been speculated about a lot in recent months, especially after earlier this year, it was revealed that co-writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have both departed the project, with Peaky Blinders' Stephen Knight brought on to rewrite the script. In a recent interview with Yahoo! UK, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy provided an update on that film, and revealed that it will still be some time before a new version of the script is ready.

"We've been working on that [film] for a few years and all of that feeds in to our overall storytelling," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy explained in a recent interview. "So we've just got to a point now where we've got a wonderful writer in Steven Knight, he's come on board and we're going to see a script probably in the next month and a half that we've been working on for quite a while. So we're getting close."

"There's never a time where something is just instantly suggested," Kennedy added. "It's such an evolution of conversations that we have all the time and we knew coming off of The Rise of Skywalker that we needed to take that further. We just didn't know how far out; we didn't know exactly what the story might be – but now we have a much better idea."

