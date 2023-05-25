Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Joins The Green Knight Director's Next Movie

Mother Mary, the newest movie from The Green Knight director David Lowery, has added another major star. On Thursday, reports revealed that Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has closed a deal to star in the A24 film Mother Mary alongside Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel. Schafer is known for starring as Jules Vaughn on HBO's Euphoria, as well as appearances in Belle and the forthcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Lowery wrote and will direct Mother Mary, which is described as an epic pop melodrama following a fictional musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Coel). Schafer is believed to be playing Hilda, the assistant of Coel's designer, Sam.

Lowery, Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston will produce alongside Jeanie Igoe of Homebird Productions and Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Jonathan Saubach of Cologne-based augenschein Filmproduktion. The film's soundtrack will have original songs written by Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX.

What is David Lowery's latest movie?

Lowery most recently helmed Peter Pan & Wendy, the live-action revamp of the iconic Disney film. In Peter Pan and Wendy, Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, meets Peter Pan, a boy who can fly and refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers, Michael and John, and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, Wendy encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

"I hesitate to use the word grounded because it has fairies and flying children in it," Lowery previously revealed to The Kingcast podcast. "But when I went to talk to the studio about it I was like 'What if we stay true to the original material, remove the problematic elements of both the novel and the animated film of course, but then treat it like The Revenant. What if we made The Revenant with flying kids?' And they were into it. It's not 100% like that but it's sort of the ethos by which we've gone about making it....That was sort of the idea, have it be visceral, have it be grounded, it's still joyful, it's still full of exuberance and magic, so that's why I don't like to use the word 'grounded.'"

h/t: Deadline