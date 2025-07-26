Todd McFarlane Offers Promising Spawn Update, Confirms When Director Will Be Announced

It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten an update on the Spawn movie, but it seems that the project is set to take a major step forward relatively soon. The promising update comes courtesy of Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, who spoke with ComicBook’s Chris Killian at San Diego Comic-Con about the status of the long-awaited Spawn reboot. McFarlane not only gave an update on the project’s director, but also detailed when we’ll learn who that director is and his view on finally seeing this Spawn project hit the big screen.

“I’ve been talking about it for seven years and it just seems like there’s always an impediment that’s frustrating and I, to some extent, I know I’ve frustrated my wife. She’s like, ‘Stop talking about it, just make it,’ and I think it’s fair. I think the fans are the same way. What I will say is that we are still moving along. I went and met with a director, we want to sign them, they gave me the numbers last week, we’ve given it to them, hopefully, he signs on,” McFarlane said.

If the deal is closed with the mystery director, we won’t necessarily hear about it right away though, as there are two other milestones McFarlane wants to hit with the film before making any additional announcements.

“I don’t think we’ll announce when he signs on. I think what we’ll do is we’ll announce when we have the script and we’ve got the buyer. Instead of doing what I’ve done before, every time we hire somebody, I announce it, is to just go, ‘It sold with this director, writer, these people attached as actors, boom, boom, boom, this is what we’re gonna make,’ that would be it,” McFarlane said. “But the contract went out, literally, last week. I’m here to tell you it’s an A[-list] director, from my perspective. I go, ‘Wow,’ we keep getting lucky with Spawn. The people who are excited about it are people that are in the top tier, from my perspective, so it’s like, ‘Wow. Okay, cool.’ So we’ll see.”

McFarlane also confirmed that Blumhouse is very much behind the project and is wanting to get this to the screen. “Again, fingers crossed he wants to do something creepy, too. We’re just jibing. I’m supposed to be getting a pit stop from him here in the next month and when we do that, then the script goes and hopefully we sign whatever. We’ll see. But we’re constantly trying to move that thing forward. We haven’t stopped. It’s constantly going. And, if you talk to Jason [Blum], him and his crew are pushing it too, right? They want this thing to happen as much as I do,” McFarlane said.

The Status of King Spawn

One of the biggest updates on the project previously was the working title of King Spawn, which was revealed ahead of last year’s San Diego Comic-Con. While it shares a name with the King Spawn comic series, McFarlane revealed it wasn’t going to be based on that series, and the biggest factor was differentiating it from the original film, and it might not end up being the final title either.

“It’s probably just a working title. I think it’s cool. It’s strong. The thing is, is that it was a way for us to say that we’re not just gonna emulate the past and he felt by just calling it Spawn plain old Spawn that it would sort of go, oh, this is just a reboot and, and repeat. So I don’t know if that would be the final title or whatever. You have to clear things and let go and all those other things. But it was just a way to separate it, to just at least for us internally just to say, hey, this is our version that is different from the one decades ago,” McFarlane said.

Are you excited for the Spawn movie, and what do you hope to see most from it? Let us know in the comments