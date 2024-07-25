King Spawn: Todd McFarlane Reveals Director Search Is On, “We’ve Got a List” (Exclusive)

Earlier this week Todd McFarlane and Jason Blum made waves online when they revealed the completed screenplay for the upcoming Spawn reboot movie. Long in the works, the title page for the movie revealed it to be called King Spawn, with screenwriting credits for Matt Mixon, Malcolm Spellman (Captain America: Brave New World), and Scott Silver (Joker). Speaking with ComicBook in a new exclusive interview, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane opened up about the project after this major update, including revealing to us that with the script completed King Spawn has moved on to the next major hurdle, securing a director to bring the project to life.

“We’ve got to find a director, right? Now we have a script, we also have to find a director. So that would probably be the next move we make is to attach the final piece of this. So we have a lot of the components in place and then we walk into Hollywood and see where their heads at. By next Monday there should be big data out there, with Deadpool & Wolverine, saying that you can do R-rated comic book movies. And then a few months after that, there’s gonna be Joker 2, that’s gonna give me even more data. So whether we’re in their offices just after New York Comic Con, which is when Joker 2 comes out, we’ll see it. I know it’s frustrating to people but having a script is a giant hurdle to get over and we’re over (it). The weight of that piece is there now. It’s just putting a couple of different pieces together. And let’s see what the executives in Hollywood think about it.”

Without expecting him to name the names, we pressed McFarlane about where his head was at in terms of filmmakers he might have in mind. Todd revealed that of course they’ve talked about it and there is a list of names, adding there are specific qualities they’re looking for that would make the filmmaker the right fit for King Spawn.

“We’ve had conversations, I’ve probably had more conversations with Scott Silver and Malcolm, the writers that are envisioning what it looks like on paper. So we’ve got a list of people but again you can go to your favorite guy and then they say, ‘oh man, he just signed on to a movie two weeks ago.’ Sometimes you start at the top and it’s not that they say no because they don’t like it, which is possible, but there’s also no, because they’re busy, but we’ll have our hit list for sure. It’s not gonna be an insignificant budget, it won’t be massive, but it’s not gonna be insignificant. So we’re gonna be leaning towards directors that have worked in that kind of budget area and more than anything else are great storytellers and know how to work in the camera so that people are engrossed in their films.”

Todd went on to confirm that the good news is there’s no shortage of great talent available in Hollywood, but noted that since he gets to “sign off” on the talent attached to the film he’s going to be “pretty stubborn” about who will ultimately get the job, adding: “I have a vision in my head of what it should look like too.”

McFarlane continued, “We’ll all sort of put our heads together and come up with hopefully the person that will be an additive to the project so that the studios get even more excited. Because if the studios feel confident that they got a team that they can just say ‘Go, Here we go. We bought it now go.’ That will just speed up all of this that much faster.”

King Spawn is currently without a release date.