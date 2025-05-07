HBO’s Spawn Needs a Resurrection

Todd McFarlane’s Spawn was an animated series that garnered three distinct seasons, bringing the story of Al Simmons and his encounter with the underworld to HBO. Over the course of the series, the dark animated series brought classic heroes and villains from the Image Comics to the screen long before the arrival of Mark Grayson’s Invincible did the same. With comic book adaptations continuing to hit it big on the silver and small screens, now is the perfect time for Spawn The Animated Series to return to television, especially considering how Simmons’ television tale eventually reached its end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

1997 was a big year for Spawn as the Todd McFarlane creation didn’t just receive its own animated series but it also saw Michael Jai White take on the role in a live-action film. Normally, hellspawn fans will be far more nostalgic for the HBO series as the dark subject matter and wild animation style still resonate with fans to this day. HBO’s Spawn holds nothing back when it comes to Al Simmons’ resurrection and was more than willing to explore territory that certainly placed the show into “mature” waters. The series also gave us what many still believe is the definitive take on the character in media.

Keith David is Al Simmons

Keith David had already made a name for himself with voice acting roles, with his take on Goliath of Disney’s Gargoyles being a prime example of how the actor was adept at bringing characters to life. When David jumped into the role of Spawn, he brought both a melancholy atmosphere along with a terrifying take on the former soldier resurrected. Much like Kevin Conroy’s Batman, it’s hard to think of anyone else in the role of Al Simmons at this point, with David even making a comeback to voice Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11.

David is still doing voice acting to this day, with one of his biggest recent characters being a part of the wildly popular series Hazbin Hotel. If Spawn is ever to make a comeback, now seems like the perfect time especially since old franchises are seeing major success thanks to recent resurrections. Animaniacs, King of The Hill, Futurama, Ducktales, Beavis And Butthead, and X-Men The Animated Series all saw big comebacks so why couldn’t this hellspawn get his due?

Spawn’s Final Season Left The Door Open

image comics

HBO’s Spawn ended in 1999 with its third season, and its series finale was one that left the door wide open for Al to return. Following the many fights against Malebolgia’s forces, the forces of heaven, and various human threats, Al spent the final moments of season three’s finale chatting with “Granny Blake,” aka Wanda’s grandmother. Thanks to being blind, Granny was never able to see Al in his current costumed state but recognized her former grandson-in-law all the same thanks to his voice. In one of the series’ most touching scenes, Al uses his demonic powers for good, reuniting Granny with her deceased husband one last time.

The moment would then go on to see Al make the decision that he wanted to regain his humanity, realizing that the violence he was creating in New York City and wherever he went was simply falling into hell’s hands. Should the animated series continue, it would make for an interesting wrinkle in seeing Simmons attempting to fight back various threats but doing so in such a way that he doesn’t immediately go with the “scorched Earth” option he’s relied on so heavily in the past. While the series wasn’t too reliant on the events of the Image Comics, there are certainly hundreds of issues to use as a boilerplate for a potential comeback for the fan-favorite HBO show.

Invincible Leads The Way

image comics

Invincible season four is on the way and it has opened up the perfect path for Al Simmons to make a comeback. Creator Robert Kirkman has already discussed how he is planning to create a new storyline focused on the underworld that had never made its way to the comics and said arc seems like the perfect platform for a Spawn comeback. Perhaps an Amazon Prime Video appearance in Mark Grayson’s story would work well as an opening salvo for the hellspawn to continue his story from the HBO series.

Want to see if Al Simmons is able to make a return on the screen? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest on Spawn The Animated Series and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.