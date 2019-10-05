Todd McFarlane Is Making Changes to the Spawn Script

Before the Spawn reboot gets too far into development, filmmaker Todd McFarlane is working on tweaking the script. Speaking with ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con, McFarlane revealed he’s gotten some notes from the distributors he and horror juggernaut Blumhouse Productions have approached for the movie, leading to a script overhaul.

After mentioning how he thinks Todd Phillips’ Joker will be helpful for other R-rated comic book movies, the fan-favorite comic creator pointed out Spawn lead Jamie Foxx is also picking up some momentum in Hollywood. “I’m in the middle of doing a rewrite with some of the notes that they have and some of the things that my agents have asked me to do,” McFarlane tells us.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The filmmaker tells us he’s still in contact with Foxx, having spoken with the actor as recently as last week about the project. “He’s doing a movie called Just Mercy, which looks like it’s going to be an awesome movie, based on a true story, a good drama with Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson,” he posits. “There’s buzz about that movie for Academy Awards and stuff like that. So again, a good other piece of momentum to say, ‘Oh, and by the way, here’s an actor that’s got some momentum. Here’s a book that’s got some momentum. Here’s R-rated dark comic book stuff that has momentum. Hello!’”

At Comic-Con this summer, McFarlane told us “money is sitting on the sidelines,” and he’s just waiting for the movers and shakers to get on the same page in terms of a script.

“The money’s sitting on the sidelines ready to go. I just need to get everyone that wants to put in money to shake their heads to the same script. As you can imagine, everyone has a slightly different version of it in their head. You just go and trying to appease a handful of people while not giving in to what it is that I’m trying to do myself. Because if I have to change it too much, I’ll just walk away from it all.”

Spawn has yet to set a release date. In addition to Foxx, Avengers star Jeremy Renner is also attached to the project. McFarlane is set to write and direct.

What other characters do you hope to see in the Spawn reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!