Kaiju No. 8 Faces off With Godzilla Himself in New Crossover Promo

Kaiju No. 8 is coming back for its second season this summer, and fans cannot wait for Kafka Hibino and the rest of the Kaiju Defense Force to fight gigantic monsters once again. The series is set in a world where kaiju attacks have become commonplace, with only the strongest kaiju being given special rankings, including Kafka, who is the eponymous Kaiju No. 8. But, there’s one iconic kaiju who likely won’t appear in the series anytime soon (especially as the manga is also coming to an end). But it’s the match-up fans have been dreaming of for years… Godzilla!

Kaiju No. 8 is a love letter to the kaiju genre (if the title didn’t give it away), with Godzilla being a massive influence. Naoya Matsumoto’s manga first began serialization on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ online platform in July 2020. The series is set to come to an end after its next two chapters. But anime fans still have a long road ahead of them. Kaiju No. 8 Season 2, animated by Production I.G., premieres on Crunchyroll on July 19th. Ahead of Kafka’s return to our screens, he’s got one more deadly kaiju to face down.

Kafka and the King of the Monsters Go Head to Head in New Kaiju No. 8 Promo

In the blue corner, standing at around 7 feet tall, with powers he inherited from a weird kaiju mosquito, and no other talents to list, it’s Kafka Hibino. In the red corner, standing at roughly 400 meters tall, weighing in at roughly 100,000 tons, and having destroyed the city of Tokyo more times than it would care to count, it’s the king of the monsters, Godzilla! This doesn’t feel like a very fair fight.

Ahead of Kaiju No. 8 Season 2’s premiere, Kafka is going toe-to-toe with Godzilla in a new promo. The illustration, penned by The Animatrix director, Mahiro Maeda, sees Kafka Hibino in his kaiju form standing proudly against the gigantic Godzilla. While he looks stoic in the image, in reality, we all know how terrified Kafka is underneath the kaiju skin. Check it out below…

Kaiju No. 8 Returns Next Week!

We might never get to see Kafka fight Godzilla on screen, but the Third Defense Force will soon be back for more monster-filled antics. As previously mentioned, Season 2 begins streaming on Crunchyroll on July 19th.

The full episode count for Season 2 hasn’t been revealed yet, but fans are expecting it to run for 12 episodes, just like Season 1. As well as the Third Defense Force, Season 2 will also introduce Japan’s strongest anti-kaiju combatant, Captain of the First Defense Force, Gen Narumi.

