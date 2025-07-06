PS5 Getting Nintendo Switch Game 4 Years After Its Release

PS5 and PS5 Pro users can look forward to a Nintendo Switch console exclusive coming to PlayStation Store later this year, four years after it was released on the latter. The game in question actually debuted back in 2020, but only on smartphones. Then a year later it came to Nintendo Switch, and later in the same year, it then came to PC. And now, four years later, it is coming to PS5.

The game in question is World’s End Club from Too Kyo Games, IzanagiGames, Grounding, Inc, Esquadra, and NIS America. For those unfamiliar with this title, it is an action-adventure game with a Metacritic range of 62 to 73, which more or less lines up with its various user review scores on various platforms.

“Twelve kids. 1200 kilometers. One epic journey across Japan,” reads an official description of the game. “Brought to you by Zero Escape series creator Kotaro Uchikoshi, and Kazutaka Kodaka, mastermind behind the Danganronpa games. With twists and turns aplenty, this mysterious, captivating tale of friendship and adversity will have you hooked from the get go. Dive into this easy to pick up fusion of puzzle platforming and choice-driven story adventure, and surround yourself with a cast of charming, quirky characters as you set off on an unforgettable trip!”

When exactly World’s End Club is going to come to PS5 and PS5 Pro via the PlayStation Store, it has not been revealed. It has been slated for a release this year, but nothing more specific than this. A price point also has also not been revealed, but it will presumably cost what it does on other platforms, which is $19.99.

What also has not been announced is if there are any plans to support the PS5 Pro specifically with any type of “enhancements.” That said, it is unclear what the PS5 Pro could get out of the game that the PS5 couldn’t as it is far from technically demanding.

