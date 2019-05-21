Marvel Star Michael Pena Cast in Live-Action Tom & Jerry

The latest incarnation of Tom & Jerry have officially found their foe. According to a new report from Deadline, Michael Pena has been cast as the antagonist of Warner Bros.’ upcoming Tom & Jerry film, which will be a live-action/animated hybrid.

Pena will be playing Terrance, the deputy general manager of the Park Hotel, which centers around much of the film. Terrance is described as “a bit of a bully”, who hires Kayla (Chloe Grace Moretz) as a temporary hire, only to be pitted against her, Tom, and Jerry once she starts impressing upper management. Peter Dinklage was previously rumored to be up for the part.

Pena is known for his scene-stealing role as Luis in the Ant-Man movies, as well as A Wrinkle in Time, The Lego Ninjago Movie, and Narcos: Mexico.

“In the first movie, me and Paul created the character, I was trying out different characters, they were a little bit more lenient with ideas and I would improvise a lot,” Pena said of Luis in a previous interview. “This one was different, they wanted me to do more pre-written alternative takes so I would do those and then I had a little bit of time for my improv but I think it’s mainly written, this one.”

He will next play Dora’s father in Dora and the Lost City of Gold, as well as Mr. Roarke in Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island remake.

The film will see Kayla recruiting Tom, a broke alley cat, to stop Jerry from staying at the Park Hotel.

Details about a new Tom & Jerry film have been trickling out in recent months, after concept art emerged imagining Jennifer Lawrence as Kayla, alongside the titular mouse and cat. The project will be directed by Tim Story (Fantastic Four, Ride Along), with a script written by Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, and Kevin Costello.

This will mark a new kind of film venture for Tom & Jerry, after Tom and Jerry: The Movie premiered in 1992. Since then, the franchise has gotten thirteen direct-to-video movies, as well as a slew of television adaptations.

The Tom & Jerry movie will arrive on April 16, 2021.