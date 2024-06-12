Jerry Bruckheimer Offers Disappointing Update on Top Gun 3

After the massive success of Top Gun: Maverick, fans have been eager for a third Top Gun film — preferably one they don't have to wait 36 years for like they did between the release of Top Gun and its sequel. And while Top Gun 3 is in the works with franchise star Tom Cruise, the latest update from producer Jerry Bruckheimer is a little disappointing and it sounds like fans will be waiting awhile for more. Speaking with Deadline, Bruckheimer said that while there are some ideas in play and they've spoken with Cruise, there's no script for a third film just yet.

"We've got some interesting ideas we've talked to Tom Cruise about, but we don't have a script yet," Bruckheimer said. "It will be a while."

This actually isn't the first time in recent months that Bruckheimer has suggested that it could be a while before Top Gun 3 comes to fruition. In May, Bruckheimer revealed that Top Gun 3 is in its very early stages of development and that there is "ways to go" before the film will happen.

"We had preliminary stuff," Bruckheimer said at the time. "We're not there yet. [There's] ways to go."

Will Tom Cruise Return for Top Gun 3?

While Top Gun 3 is only in the early stages, Bruckheimer has previously indicated that the third film in the franchise would include Cruise, though he admitted that Cruise's schedule did leave questions about when Top Gun 3 might get made.

"It will be Tom Cruise," Bruckheimer said in March. "Tom is amazing. We spent time with him. We have a story. [Director] Joe Kosinski had a wonderful story idea for it, and he [Cruise] said, 'I really like that', so we're developing it. But you never know when it's going to get made because Tom is so busy. He's doing Mission: Impossible right now, he's got a picture after it. Hopefully, we'll get a screenplay that he loves, and we'll back in the air again."

Top Gun: Maverick Star Danny Ramirez Says He'd Like to Return for Top Gun 3

While nothing about Top Gun 3 is fully set in stone, Danny Ramirez has said that he would be honored to return for the threequel if asked.

"It would be an absolute honor to be invited back. I think we're the prospect of even like being able to go back in the air is the most exciting," Ramirez told Comic Book. "And so, I know the whole gang would be really pumped. But I mean, yeah, we've seen how long it took to get the second one. So, and the only lesson that comes from that is like you got to get the story right. And so, I think the people in charge are absolutely the right people, too. Like, I mean, Top Gun: Maverick was unbelievable. It was incredible. There's no question. So, like, we're really excited at the prospect of possibly being invited back."