Mission: Impossible 8 Trailer Reveals Official Title, Thrilling First Footage

At long last, film fans have their first look at the hard-hitting action and high-flying stunts of the highly anticipated eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Rumored to be the final entry for Tom Cruise (which likely makes it the end of the series for a while), the new Mission: Impossible was given a fitting title. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning aptly teases the conclusion of Ethan Hunt’s story, in addition to calling back to its original title — Dead Reckoning Part 2.

The title reveal came at the end of the film’s first trailer, which was released online early Monday morning. You can check out the full trailer in the video above!

The trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning picks up the story where Dead Reckoning left off, with Ethan Hunt and his longtime cohorts trying to stop Gabriel from unleashing hell on earth. They search for the keys continues, and it looks like the crew is sent to all corners of the Earth to get the job done.

Additionally, it appears a couple of characters from the Mission: Impossible films are coming back for this last installment. Paris, played by Pom Klementieff, looked like she might have died at the end of Dead Reckoning, but that now doesn’t appear to be the case. The character must’ve simply lost consciousness, because she’s back in The Final Reckoning and operating as a part of Ethan’s team.

The big return revealed by this trailer belongs to Angela Bassett. Her character, Erika Sloane, played a key role in 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, but hasn’t been seen since. She appears in the new trailer for The Final Reckoning, which teases an important new role for her in the world of the film. Exactly how she’ll fit in to the story of Ethan Hunt and Gabriel’s game of cat and mouse remains to be seen.

There are a couple of big names already revealed for The Final Reckoning that weren’t featured in the trailer, much to the disappointment of some fans. Parks and Recreation alum Nick Offerman and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham were both added to the cast of the final Mission: Impossible installment, but neither one managed to pop up in the trailer. Not to worry, though, both of their names still appear in the cast list that Paramount sent out alongside the trailer, so they’ll be around when the film hits theaters next year.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits theaters on May 23, 2025.