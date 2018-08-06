10 Superhero Roles Still Perfect for Tom Cruise

Mission: Impossible – Fallout has reminded audiences everywhere that Tom Cruise is one of the few, true movie stars in Hollywood today. He can capture laughter, gasps, and screams in the same scene and make anyone fall in love with his incredible charisma. Cruise also remains an exception in Hollywood as one of the few big, modern stars to never sign on to a superhero film. While he has remained open to the idea, the right role has never been offered. That’s okay because we have some ideas for uncast superhero characters that Cruise would still be perfect to play.

The key when seeking out a superhero role for Tom Cruise is to remember his strengths and preferences. Anyone who pays attention to movies know that Cruise is incredibly charismatic and expressive, even in movies that would otherwise be clunkers. He is a very active leading man, still performing all of his own stunts in his 50s. That level of activity combined with striking good looks has made him an elite silver fox that only the likes of George Clooney or Denzel Washington could hope to compete with. Cruise also prefers and excels in heroic roles, which is why we only include one supervillain. The last thing is that we are looking for roles that Cruise could actually fill, meaning they must be currently uncast and a reasonable fit for the actor. While Cruise would have been perfect as Dick Grayson after Risky Business came out in 1983, it’s a bit too late now.

So let us know what you think of our picks and who else you might cast Tom Cruise as whenever he decides to join the superhero trend in Hollywood.

Wonder Man

Created by Don Heck, Jack Kirby, and Stan Lee

First Appearance: The Avengers (vol. 1) #9

Who would be better for the most charming Avenger, a literal movie star, than one of the greatest movie stars of all time? Tom Cruise would simply have to be himself (with the addition of ionic powers) if he joined the Avengers as Wonder Man. In addition to being a great bit of metanarrative, it would also be a lot of fun to see Cruise perform some high-flying stunts in this very powerful role.

Adam Warlock

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: The Fantastic Four (vol. 1) #66

The seemingly inevitable casting of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 follows a similar logic. Warlock is the perfect man and, given the comedic tone of the films, that man should be good looking and fun to be around. Cruise could let loose in this role, acting as a man driven by id with no conception of social norms to restrain his excesses.

Silver Surfer

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: The Fantastic Four (vol. 1) #48

Silver Surfer is another alien role that would allow Cruise to get weird with his turn as a superhero. This casting would still take advantage of his good looks and charm, but would also draw out a more complex performance given the Surfer’s angst-ridden past. While Cruise isn’t a big fan of CGI, playing the Silver Surfer might also allow him to avoid aging out of a great role in both solo and team films.

Green Lantern (Hal Jordan)

Created by John Broome and Gil Kane

First Appearance: Showcase (vol. 1) #22

It sounds like the relaunch of the Green Lantern franchise will focus on John Stewart, but that still leaves room for a legacy of earthbound Lanterns. Cruise could make the role of Jordan three-dimensional and fun in a way he rarely is in the comics. He could also serve as a mentor to a new generation of actors, having already learned to be a superhero and movie star in fiction and reality, respectively.

Eternal Warrior

Created by Jim Shooter and John Dixon

First Appearance: Solar: Man of the Atom #10

If Cruise wanted to push his limits and perform in some incredible stunt work, then there are few better superhero fits than Gilad Anni-Padda at Valiant. An immortal being charged with fighting for all eternity, Gilad can do some truly incredible things in a seemingly ordinary body. It would also make a real coup for Valiant to get such a big star for one of their first adaptations.

Jason Blood

Created by Jack Kirby

First Appearance: The Demon (vol. 1) #1

As DC movies continue to look at alternate routes, an adaptation of The Demon provides a lot of potential. Cruise could fuse horror and superheroics in a way that few other actors could. His ability to accomplish incredible stunts would also lend weight to Blood’s century of experience and keep the movie entertaining even when Etrigan was locked away in Hell.

Samaritan

Created by Kurt Busiek, Brent Anderson, and Alex Ross

First Appearance: Astro City (vol. 1) #1

The upcoming adaptation of Astro City demands a powerful actor for its Superman analog, Samaritan. Cruise would provide the new world with some serious gravitas and convey all of the positive emotions associated with Samaritan. It’s easy to imagine him reveling in flight and reassuring bystanders as an older version of DC Entertainment’s own Superman.

Mister Fantastic

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: The Fantastic Four (vol. 1) #1

As the Fox and Disney merger comes ever closer to reality, so does the inevitable Fantastic Four reboot. There are few better options to head the team than someone with enough charm to get three people on an untested rocket and the ability to already contort his face in any direction. Cruise is the elder action star statesman that a high-profile reboot of this classic team needs today.

Corsair

Created by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum

First Appearance: X-Men (vol. 1) #104

Depending on what happens with the X-Men franchise, Cruise could also play a great cameo role as Scott Summer’s father, the space pirate Corsair. He has more than enough charisma and dexterity to crack jokes while bounding through zero gravity. It is a very unique role in the X-Men comics and one that few actors besides Cruise could authentically capture.

Mister Sinister

Created by Chris Claremont and Mark Silvestri

First Appearance: The Uncanny X-Men (vol. 1) #221

The only villain role that really works for Cruise is one that allows him to be expressive, funny, charming, and physically active. It is something that master manipulator and fashionista Mister Sinister embodies better than any other baddie. This would allow Cruise to star in a single film and really show off all of his greatest strengths battling a large cast of up-and-comers. If Cruise is destined to play a villain, then it has to be Mister Sinister.