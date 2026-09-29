Game of Thrones Movie Confirms Release Date & Director, And the Wait Will Be Worth It For 1 Reason

Talk of expanding the world of Westeros has been a thing for Warner Bros. ever since Game of Thrones was still on the air and dominating the television conversation. In the years since HBO’s hit fantasy series went off the air, there’s been plenty of expansion of the live-action adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s world, not only with the ongoing House of the Dragon prequel series but also with the second spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Other spinoffs remain in the works, with no concrete details confirmed, but now Warner Bros. has officially announced the next chapter in the series.

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Staking their claim years from now, Warner Bros. has confirmed that Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest, a feature film spinoff from the HBO franchise, will be released on June 1, 2029. Furthermore, the studio has confirmed that the movie will be directed by Owen Harris (Black Mirror, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms) and will feature a script by Beau Willimon (Star Wars: Andor, House of Cards). Talk of a film about the earliest days of King Aegon Targaryen’s takeover of Westeros has been ongoing for months, but this update means the project is finally very real.

Game of Thrones Movie Set for 2029, But the Wait Will Be Worth It

It’s worth noting that even though the June 1, 2029 release date for Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest certainly seems like an eternity away from now, the timing will actually be pretty perfect. HBO has already confirmed that fans can expect a new season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to arrive in early 2027 and that in 2028 we’ll be getting the fourth and final season of House of the Dragon. To that end, the new movie will mark the next big piece of the story, but also tell the early days of the Targaryen dynasty right after their fall from grace was revealed on television.

That’s just one reason that Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest will be worth the wait by the time it arrives, but the other is the confirmed talent that has been assembled to bring it to life. Though the film will mark Harris’ second feature film as a director, he’s already been responsible for some of the most entertaining episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Furthermore, Willimon has proven his ability to craft engaging stories about political intrigue and warring perspectives, not only from his work on House of Cards but in Andor as well, having written the three-episode arc on Narkina 5, often cited as one of the best of the series.

As Game of Thrones fans know, the details of Aegon’s conquest have been teased and talked about throughout the TV shows that have already made their way to air. Over two years’ time, Aegon and his armies (as well as the dragons he commanded) were able to conquer the continent and unite the Seven Kingdoms under one banner. The end result was Aegon being crowned the first King of the Andals and the First Men but also the creation of the Iron Throne itself, forged from the melted swords of those he defeated.

To date, the character of Aegon Targaryen has not been depicted in live-action in any way, but there is at least one that has appeared in House of the Dragon that will return in Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest. Though not a human, Vhagar, the ornery dragon seen in House of the Dragon, was originally ridden by Visenya Targaryen during the conquest. Furthermore, the dragon Balerion had something of a cameo as well, as his skull appeared in the series as well.

All of that in mind, the casting process for Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest will no doubt begin in the coming months. Given the high-profile nature of the franchise and the fact that this movie is already getting a summer blockbuster release date, fans will no doubt expect A-list talent to be drawn to it. Who do you want to see on the big screen playing Aegon Targaryen? Sound off in the comments below and let us know in the ComicBook forum.