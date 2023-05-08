Tom Cruise Accepts Best Performance Award Flying a Plane in Ridiculous MTV TV & Movie Awards Win

When Tom Cruise commits to something, he commits in a big way—even if it's something as simple as accepting an award at the annual MTV Movie and TV Awards. At Sunday's annual awards gala, Cruise appeared in a pre-recorded video flying his own vintage fighter jet while accepting an awards for Best Performance in a Movie for his role in last summer's mega-blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

In the clip that aired during Sunday's ceremony, Cruise pilots his own jet as he displays his Popcorn Award in the cockpit. After a quick message, Cruise then flips the jet 180-degrees so that it flies away from the camera crew filming the bit.

Tom Cruise flies a old fighter plane whilst accepting the MTV Award for Best Performance in a Movie.



What stunts can expect from Tom Cruise in the next Mission: Impossible?

Known for doing his own stunts, no matter how dangerous, Dead Reckoning helmer Christopher McQuarrie previously revealed there's one particular stunt involving a train that hasn't been filmed practically in "a long, long time."

"We're making a movie that involves sequence that they just don't shoot practically anymore, and haven't in a long, long time," McQuarrie told Empire Magazine in an interview earlier this month. "The sequence that we're shooting right now is no exception. And like most things on Mission: Impossible, if we had known what the challenges were when we started, we would never have done it."

"There's a whole class of action movies centred around awe," McQuarrie added later. "For me, awe is a condiment, not a course. I have an actor who will drive a motorcycle off a cliff. Now the hard part is, I gotta make the audience care about that."

What's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning about?

According to McQuarrie, the next two Mission: Impossible films—Dead Reckoning Parts One and Two—do what they can to wrap up the franchise.

"When I came up with the title, I knew it applied more to Part Two than it did to Part One, which is why it eventually settled on being Part One and Part Two," McQuarrie explained in a chat with Light the Fuse this year. "The title for the first movie was nearly ... a title that referred to something like a Ghost Protocol kind of thing, it was a government policy – It wasn't a government policy, it was a government, what would you call it? A government measure of last resort, with catastrophic consequences. By the time we got to the end of Part One, that had distilled down into an entirely different set of circumstances that appear in Part Two and not in Part One. So, the word would no longer have been appropriate for the title of Part One."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 12th.