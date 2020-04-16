Tom Hardy Does Another Funny Voice in the Capone Trailer and the Internet Loves It

Earlier today director Josh Trank (the infamous filmmaker behind the 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four) debuted the official trailer for his new film Capone, based on the infamous American gangster and starring none other than Tom Hardy as the titular character. A notable trend throughout Hardy’s filmography as an actor is that he has a fondness for doing…peculiar voices. From Venom and The Revenant to The Dark Knight Rises and Legend there are a number of examples in his career that don’t overlap with how ridiculous the voice sounds in the final product. To the delight of many, Hardy has once again chosen a very odd voice for Capone.

It would be reductive to call Hardy’s Capone voice as “atypical gangster” but he does carry all the mannerisms that one might expect from a caricature of mob bosses for a movie. Needless to say, fans are having a fit over Hardy’s latest vocal exercise and have taken to Twitter to talk about it. We’ve collected the best reactions to Hardy’s latest voice below! Three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and Tom Hardy doing a wacky voice.

Capone, originally titled “Fonzo,” is scheduled to be released on May 12th (presumably through ON Demand or streaming platforms) with Hardy joined by co-stars Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, Jack Lowden, Noel Fisher, and Kathrine Marducci. Its synopsis reads: “The film centers on Al Capone after his 11-year sentence at the United States Penitentiary, Atlanta, as he suffers from syphilis.”

Seasons change, kings fall, Tom Hardy will always do a weird voice

It’s reassuring that in these weird times, we can still rely on Tom Hardy to do a weird voice. https://t.co/j4Tr1fJOEr — Jonwahizzle (@Jonwahizzle) April 15, 2020

It should be its own Oscar category every year

Extremely here for another entry in the “Tom Hardy does a weird voice” genre https://t.co/ZjdLBJjvR9 — Kyle Waldrup (@kylewaldrup) April 15, 2020

It’s one of life’s great mysteries

I think it might be time to acknowledge that none of us really knows what Tom Hardy actually looks like, or what his real voice/accent is. pic.twitter.com/d4AplkTTL9 — Rus McLaughlin (@rusmclaughlin) April 15, 2020

Unite the Seven Funny Voices

If Tom Hardy will be doing a funny voice, I’m all in. https://t.co/D0YPS1Dvtj — Jeff McComsey (@Jeff_Mccomsey) April 15, 2020

In THIS Corner…

I see we have another installment in “Tom Hardy vs. A Normal Speaking Voice” — chip / low budget el-p (@chipoffyoblock) April 15, 2020

It is truly its own genre

you dont even have to watch the trailer, just be comforted by the fact that we all get to experience tom hardy doing an al capone voice https://t.co/4bOufT3Hgm — warboy parker online retailer (@snowm_andy) April 15, 2020

They should have saved the voice reveal for release tbh

I don’t know how “good” this is gonna be but I do know I will enjoy the fuck out of it. Love Tom Hardy’s voice was the big reveal of this trailer. I worship Matt Dillon. https://t.co/PF0y7KHr3h — Maximilian Meen (@chicagocowboy1) April 15, 2020

He has RANGE I Tell you, RANGE!!!

Hey look! It’s that voice Tom Hardy does, but American! https://t.co/Otvwys2Rfh — Conor (@conorbrn) April 16, 2020

This could be its own specialty shelf at a video store

Tom Hardy’s dialect coach deserves an Oscar.



Different voices in Lawless, Dark Knight Rises, The Drop, Venom, Inception, Fury Road, Warrior, Legend, The Revenant, and now Capone.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/tioLhmIF3f — Dan Buffa (@buffa82) April 15, 2020

It’s his decision and we have to respect it.