Tom Holland's Cherry Trailer Release Date Revealed By Russo Brothers

Cherry is the latest collaboration between Spider-Man star Tom Holland and Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and it's expected to be released in theatres in February before dropping on Apple TV+ in March. Last week, the directing duo posted the first trailer for the movie, which featured a clip of Holland's character joining the Army. Today, the brothers took to social media once again to tease that a new trailer for the movie is dropping tomorrow.

"Student. Lover. Soldier. Addict. Thief. #CHERRY trailer drops tomorrow...," the Russos wrote. They also included some stills from the film, which you can check out below:

Cherry is being adapted from the book of the same name by Nico Walker and follows "an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder" who "becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt." Holland stars in the film as Walker, and he's joined in the cast by Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Kelli Berglund, Thomas Lennon, Adam Long, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, and Pooch Hall.

"I think it's an Oscar-worthy performance," Joe Russo said of Holland in a previous interview. "I think [Tom Holland] is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut-wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

"Holland really shredded himself for the part," Russo told Deadline's Behind The Lens. "He lost 30 pounds, he gained it back. We're on an independent movie schedule here, he didn't have a lot of time to be doing these things. He worked very closely with recovering addicts, he worked very closely with PTSD experts and soldiers who had suffered from it, how it affected their lives."

Cherry hits theaters on February 26th and will be available to watch on Apple TV+ on March 12th.