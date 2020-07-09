Tom Holland Teases Return to Filming With Video of Coronavirus Testing

✖

Tom Holland teases a return to filming with a new video of him getting tested for Coronavirus. The clips posted to the Marvel star’s Instagram Story show off a medical personnel member swabbing his mouth. The Spider-Man star didn’t seem to be enjoying that throat swab, which is completely understandable. Now, unfortunately for Holland’s throat, this probably means that filming is about to begin for one of the projects featuring the young actor. But, which one could it be? Charles Murphy reported that Sony was willing to go to drastic measures to get Uncharted filming by mid-July. He said Sony was thinking of “stepping WAY outside of their comfort zones to get things done." this would seem to back that line of thinking up.

Some of the other details in that report would seem to suggest that the plan on Sony’s end is to get Uncharted rolling now. Then, start the third Spider-Man film featuring the actor this fall. Then after Uncharted is complete, go ahead and have Holland join the Spidey sequel already in production. Now, that’s a tight schedule, but it would not be surprising to see a number of other studios end up going this route with their high priority projects. Tons of films were in the process of filming, or getting ready to begin, only to be put on hold by the pandemic. Now that foreign countries have made it safe to film, seeing other projects begin to ramp up would only make sense.

(Photo: IG/tomholland1993)

The cascade of delays this summer included all of those big-name Sony blockbusters. Uncharted was supposed to hit in March of next year, but got pushed to July 16, 2021. As a result, Spider-Man 3’s release date was scooted on back to November 5, 2021. All of that movement caused Marvel Studios to push back their Doctor Strange sequel to March of 2022. So, there might be even more shuffling this year if there are any setbacks to speak of. Most of these production crews and management are hoping for the best moving forward, but nothing about this situation is certain. For the moment, Holland is in parts unknown ready to get back in front of a camera. Expect the hype train to ratchet back up a bit in the coming months.

Marvel’s updated movie release schedule currently includes Black Widow on November 6, 2020, The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

Are you excited for the Uncharted movie? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.