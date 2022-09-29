Tom Holland Gets Infected With Venom Symbiote in New Spider-Man Fan Art

After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's safe to say that nothing will ever be the same for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Peter Parker. Peter asks Doctor Strange to fix the multiverse by making everyone forget him, so now no one knows who Peter Parker is and they only know Spider-Man. Marvel Studios has been hinting that we'll see Tom Holland's Spider-Man get the Venom symbiote suit and even added a tag at the end of the most recent film. Some fans really want to see the actor wear the suit in an upcoming film, with one even creating a cool concept of Holland getting infected with the Venom Symbiote.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil, created an awesome piece of fan art that shows how Holland could look with the Venom Symbiote suit. The suit is reminiscent of the very one worn in the comics and looks great in live-action. With the post-credits scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home hinting that the Venom Symbiote now exists in the MCU and Avengers: Secret Wars officially announced, it seems like seeing the actor in the costume is a given. You can check out the fan art below!

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

What do you think about the fan art? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!