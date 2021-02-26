Tom Holland's No Pants Pic Starts Trend as Endgame Director Joins In

✖

Yesterday saw Avengers: Endgame and Cherry star Tom Holland go viral after he revealed how he stays comfortable at home while doing virtual press. His secret? No pants. Apparently while wearing a suit coat and shirt for his online interviews and for junkets, the young star has nothing but hits underoos on from the waist down. After he revealed the image of himself doing it though, his frequent collaborator and Cherry co-director Joe Russo revealed that he's also adopted the philosophy himself, sharing a comparison photo of their no-pants strategies. You can see the hilarious pair of photos below.

"I think it's an Oscar worthy performance," Joe told ComicBook.com in April about Holland's performance in the upcoming Cherry. "I think he is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't a seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

Holland previously revealed in an Actors on Actors talk for Variety that the Russos brothers approached him about taking on the role while they were putting the finishing touches on Avengers: Endgame.

"I was doing ADR for Avengers: Endgame, and at the end of the session they sort of took me aside and said, 'We want to make this movie. It’s about a kid who suffers from PTSD and falls into drug addiction and ends up robbing banks. Would you be interested?'" Holland said. "When they offered me the job, I was just really excited. And then when I read the script for the first time, I was like, 'There’s no way I can make this film. I’ll fall apart. I can’t hold onto a character like this for so long.' It was all about preparation, and really setting out the character beats and figuring out how I was going to get from A to B in each section. The hardest part was trying to merge the sections, because the character changes so much throughout the film."

Cherry hits theaters on February 26th and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on March 12th. The film marks the fourth collaboration between Holland the Russo brothers, who previously worked together on three Marvel Studios projects.