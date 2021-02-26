Spider-Man's Tom Holland Confirms He's Doing Press Without Pants

✖

As virtually every part of life has become virtual and remote in the past year, there's always been a genre of jokes about how people are doing all their video meetings without wearing pants. Some people, we know, have done so -- including Superman: The Movie actor Christopher Reeve's son, who went viral for commenting on the news while wearing athletic shorts. For Spider-Man franchise actor Tom Holland, though, it's his own Instagram count that (intentionally) offered fans a glimpse at the illusion of formality that the actor is putting in front of the cameras while he does press interviews for Cherry, his new movie on Apple TV+.

"Virtual press be like..." the joke reads, with the pantsless photo between that start and the conclusion, "It's fashion."

You can see it here:

Whether this is really how he was doing press, or a staged comedy bit, isn't entirely clear -- although if his early pandemic interviews on Jimmy Kimmel Live are to be believed, it certainly appears as though he's living the life you might more or less expect from a guy in his twenties, living at home with friends and periodically showered with gifts.

Cherry is being adapted from the book of the same name by Nico Walker and follows "an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder" who "becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt." Holland stars in the film as Walker and he's joined in the cast by Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Kelli Berglund, Thomas Lennon, Adam Long, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, and Pooch Hall.

Cherry hits theaters on February 26th and will be available to watch on Apple TV+ on March 12th.